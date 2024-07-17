1 / 11 | Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis affirm their support for Donald Trump at presidential convention. Con un puño al aire, el expresidente Donald Trump se presentó ante sus simpatizantes durante el segundo día de la convención presidencial republicana. - Ramon "Tonito" Zayas
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis affirm their support for Donald Trump at presidential convention
After competing in the primaries, they asked their supporters to support the Republican candidate for the White House
July 17, 2024 - 2:29 PM