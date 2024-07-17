Opinión
17 de julio de 2024
90°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis affirm their support for Donald Trump at presidential convention

After competing in the primaries, they asked their supporters to support the Republican candidate for the White House

July 17, 2024 - 2:29 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Con un puño al aire, el expresidente Donald Trump se presentó ante sus simpatizantes durante el segundo día de la convención presidencial republicana.Por tercera ocasión, los delegados de la convención presidencial republicana ratificaron oficialmente a Trump como su candidato a la Casa Blanca.La convención culminará el próximo 18 de julio.
1 / 11 | Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis affirm their support for Donald Trump at presidential convention. Con un puño al aire, el expresidente Donald Trump se presentó ante sus simpatizantes durante el segundo día de la convención presidencial republicana. - Ramon "Tonito" Zayas
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - In a day devoted to stoking rhetoric against illegal immigration and liberal social initiatives, Donald Trump’s two main opponents from past presidential primaries, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, offered messages on Tuesday at the Republican presidential convention to urge their supporters to back the GOP nominee for the White House.

