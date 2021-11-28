Washington - While the U.S. House Democratic leadership seeks to determine whether it is possible to propose a consensus bill on Puerto Rico’s political status, Republican support for the measures already on the table remains very weak.

In a caucus of 213 representatives, only 16 other Republicans have joined the pro-statehood legislation pushed by Washington Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González, a Republican, along with Puerto Rican Democrat Darren Soto (Fla.). The measure has not had a new Republican co-sponsor since May. The Senate version has no Republican support.

Meanwhile, only two Republican senators support Democratic Senator Robert Menendez’s (N.J.) bill for a Status Convention and a referendum on non-territorial alternatives, a bill similar to H.R. 2070 by Puerto Rican Democrats Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, which has no support in the U.S. House Grand Old Party (GOP) conference.

In fact, more House Republicans are co-sponsoring a bill to declare English the official language of the United States - 25 - than supporting pro-statehood bill H.R. 1522.

In the House, the pro-statehood bill has the support of 60 Democrats while six support it in the Senate.

Meanwhile, 70 Democrats back H.R. 2070 in the House and eight in the Senate.

The lack of Republican support keeps the talks on a consensus bill basically as a Democratic issue. Soto told El Nuevo Día that House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer was in talks with him and Velázquez seeking a measure that could win the support of his caucus.

As part of that process, Resident Commissioner González and Governor Pedro Pierluisi, who identifies with the Democrats, were invited to a November 18 meeting with Hoyer. Pierluisi participated online.

The last time a bill seeking to consult Puerto Rico’s voters on their political future was approved in the House was on April 29, 2010, with 58 Republicans co-sponsoring that legislation.

But, in the end, only 39 of the 177 Republicans voted in favor of then-Commissioner Pierluisi’s bill, which promoted a yes-or-no referendum, followed by a plebiscite between independence, sovereign association, and statehood.

The bill, like the other two passed by the House in the last 32 years, was stalled in the Senate. It had already been amended by Republican Virginia Foxx to include again the territorial “Commonwealth” even when that option lost the first referendum.

In 2015, when Pierluisi proposed legislation to regulate a federal yes-or-no statehood referendum, with a potential process to admit Puerto Rico as a state heading into 2021, the legislation was only backed by 15 House Republicans and 96 Democrats.

The measure never reached a committee vote.

Commissioner González’s status bill with the most Republican support - with 26 - was the one introduced in June 2018 seeking to incorporate Puerto Rico as a territory and create a congressional task force on the laws that must be amended to admit the island as a state in 2021.

For Commissioner González, the little Republican support for Bill 1522 is based on the fact that it is the legislation that would directly and in the shortest term commit the U.S. to a referendum for the island’s voters to vote for statehood.

“That makes a big difference,” said González, who anticipated that her legislation, which now has the same number of co-sponsors as Velázquez and Ocasio Cortez’s bill, will soon gain more support.

The measure was introduced in Congress after now-former President Donald Trump, who is still the leading Republican figure, adamantly opposed statehood, and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky) warned that he will never give way to a statehood proposal for Puerto Rico or Washington D.C. since he considers they are part of the Democrats’ “socialist agenda”.

Last week, at a National Puerto Rican Equality Coalition panel, Soto recalled that only three Republicans on the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee - including Commissioner González - support the pro-statehood bill. “We need them to help the Resident Commissioner, who is doing everything she can to get more Republican votes,” Soto said.

Federico de Jesús Febles, who was the Hispanic spokesperson for Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign and deputy director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) under the administration of Alejandro García Padilla, believes that, at least, Resident Commissioner González could prevent many Republicans from speaking out against the pro-statehood legislation.

“(Republicans) have not fully engaged in the debate because they are still not satisfied with the lack of answers on the consequences of Puerto Rico’s annexation; specifically on language and economic issues. The Resident Commissioner has been very skillful in neutralizing the traditional opposition, at least in public, of the Republicans to make the island the fifty-second state, but she has not yet been able to win conservative allies to her cause beyond the usual number,” said De Jesús Febles, who supports Velázquez and Ocasio Cortez’s bill.