“No time for boats or beaches”: cold front maintains risk of flooding and dangerous seas in Puerto Rico

If you plan to leave your home this Tuesday, be aware that a cold front over the region and increased winds will continue to bring frequent showers and hazardous sea conditions.

“We have a limited to high risk of flooding, mostly elevated for the eastern half of Puerto Rico. So citizens who are going to leave their homes are urged to be attentive to the forecast,” Mariangelis Marrero Colón, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (SNM), said.

She warned that, due to the heavy downpours recorded on Monday, the ground is already saturated, so landslides are not ruled out, as well as river flooding and additional water accumulation on the roads.

Although conditions are expected to gradually improve starting Wednesday, Marrero Colón noted that the wet pattern should persist through the end of the week. As a result, isolated downpours are not ruled out during the next few days.

The scientist added that the passage of the cold front has also caused an increase in the intensity of the winds.

“Therefore, we ask people to secure any objects in their homes or workplaces,” she communicated.

Regarding maritime conditions, a swell associated with the cold front and increased winds continues to affect all waters offshore and near shore of Puerto Rico.

Currently, a small craft operator warning is in effect.

“It’s not boating weather," the meteorologist emphasized.

Also, a coastal flood warning and a severe undertow warning remain in effect, due to the possibility of breaking waves of around 18 feet. These warnings are expected to remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“This is not the time for beaches either,” she warned, noting that there is still a high risk of sea currents on the north, west and east coasts, including Vieques and Culebra.

