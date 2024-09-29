Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
29 de septiembre de 2024
85°aguaceros
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Nydia Velázquez headlines Kamala Harris event in Philadelphia

“I want to remind Puerto Ricans who has been there for them,” said the congresswoman, who will be joined by Puerto Rican actress Liza Colón Zayas and Maya Harris, sister of the vice president

September 29, 2024 - 5:31 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
La congresista demócrata Nydia Velázquez, puertorriqueña que representa el distrito 7 de Nueva York, instó hoy al presidente Barack Obama para que excarcele ya al prisionero político Oscar López Rivera. (GFR Media)
Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez will headline a Harris-Walz Committee rally tonight at 6:00 p.m., along with Puerto Rican actress Lisa Colón Zayas and Maya Harris, sister of the U.S. Vice President.
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - With an event in Philadelphia, Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, on behalf of the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic candidate for the White House, seeks to warn about the importance she believes the November 5 U.S. elections have for Puerto Rico and its Diaspora.

RELATED
Tags
Nydia Velázquez
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
domingo, 29 de septiembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: