1 de agosto de 2024
prima:One month after law goes into effect, plastic ban regulation begins to apply

DACO will start issuing violation notices to business owners, while experts call for enforcement to begin with wholesale and retail sellers and distributors

August 1, 2024 - 11:25 AM

Law 51 of 2022 prohibits the use and sale of single-use plastics, as a measure to avoid their environmental and public health impact. (tonito.zayas@gfmedia.com)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

Although this Thursday marks one month since the law that prohibits single-use plastics in Puerto Rico went into effect, it was not until Tuesday that the regulation with the details of compliance took effect, so it will be starting this week that the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) will begin issuing notices of violation of the statute, confirmed acting Secretary Francisco González.

Tags
DACODRNAPuerto Rico
