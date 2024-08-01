DACO will start issuing violation notices to business owners, while experts call for enforcement to begin with wholesale and retail sellers and distributors
August 1, 2024 - 11:25 AM
Although this Thursday marks one month since the law that prohibits single-use plastics in Puerto Rico went into effect, it was not until Tuesday that the regulation with the details of compliance took effect, so it will be starting this week that the Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) will begin issuing notices of violation of the statute, confirmed acting Secretary Francisco González.
