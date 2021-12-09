The Oversight Board indicated to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) that it is not complying with the progress reports required by the fiscal body, and asked the public utility to explain why it is behind in the process of selecting renewable energy projects for the island.

“PREPA must stop the practice of changing the Baseline Dates,” reads a letter from Board Executive Director Natalie Jaresko, also questioning the public utility for delays in certain repair work on its units in San Juan, the maintenance plan for the generating fleet, and even the reform of its pension plan.

According to Jaresko’s letter, sent to PREPA Executive Director Josué Colón, when the public corporation submits its progress reports to the Board, it claims that the projects are “on track,” but, the dates on which they should have been completed, have been changed.

In the case of the renewable energy projects, the first group of bids should have been completed by mid-year and this has not been the case. Similarly, PREPA should have launched a second round of bids for renewable energy projects for the second half of 2021, but this has not happened either.

Meanwhile, in the case of repair work to the San Juan units, these should have been completed last October. Now, according to Jaresko’s letter, PREPA has stated it will complete the work by May 31, 2022.

Regarding pensions, PREPA should have submitted a report on the implementation of an accounting standard, but this has not happened either.

PREPA also failed to submit its budget expenditure report to the Board.

When asked by El Nuevo Día, Colón said his team is working to provide the information requested by the Board.

“Beyond indicating whether I agree with them (to the points included in the letter), they need more information, we will seek it and we will provide it, because from my point of view, and that´s the instruction the company’s directors have, we have to comply with PROMESA provisions and the Board’s requirements. We are not here to enter into a controversy with them,” said Colón in a separate interview with this newspaper after announcing the arrival of a rotor to complete the repair of Costa Sur Unit 6.

Colón said communication with the Board is constant and that, after receiving the letter, Finance Director Nelson Morales, along with PREPA´s team of financial consultants, were working on compiling the information required by the fiscal entity.

PREPA has until December 23 to provide the Board with the information required.

Gerardo E. Alvarado León collaborated with this story.