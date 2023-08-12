U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain yesterday granted an urgent motion of the Fiscal Oversight Board requesting an extension to file the Third Amended Plan of Adjustment for the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA-POA) after the entity reached an initial agreement with certain bondholders.

Swain’s decision came yesterday, by press time, when the judge extended until August 18, the deadline to submit PREPA-POA, and five days later, the parties must submit the Joint Status Report to settle the legal disputes that may remain between the parties, if any.

Based on the Board´s urgent motion, the new date to file PREPA-POA would be the final deadline for filing the debt restructuring proposal under PROMESA Act Title III. According to the entity with power over Puerto Rico´s finances, “if the extension is granted, it may lead to another significant party settling its claim, but the Oversight Board will not request another extension to further accommodate other parties.”

An agreement after multiple postponements

“The Oversight Board is pleased to report it has reached an agreement in principle with a substantial number of holders of PREPA bonds to settle their respective claims against PREPA. The Oversight Board and these PREPA bondholders are currently in the process of finalizing the necessary documents to effectuate this agreement, including but not limited to a bond purchase agreement and restructuring support agreement (the “RSA”),” reads the urgent motion filed by the Board.

“The RSA will be open for all PREPA bondholders to join,” added the Board´s legal counsel, and Proskauer Rosa partner, Paul V. Possinger while revealing that the " Oversight Board has already approved the agreement in principle.”

According to the Board´s motion, “the specific terms of the RSA remain subject to mediation confidentiality,” since the parties joined that process.

The possible agreement between the Board and some unidentified bondholders comes seven days after the entity informed the court that there was “material progress” in negotiations with certain PREPA creditors.

And it also comes after multiple postponements following the Board´s decision to change its initial offer and proposed a final payment of $2.5 billion for debts that exceed $12 billion.

Some bondholders still reject the proposal

However, according to the urgent motion filed by the Board, the agreement would have been reached with a particular group of bondholders and not necessarily with all the bondholders that have strongly rejected the entity´s decision proposing a cut of at least 75% in all PREPA’s claims.

Last year, the PREPA Ad Hoc-Group of Bondholders dissolved, and the investment funds that constituted it became two groups or assumed separate representation.

According to Possinger’s motion, in light of the new initial agreement, the Board consulted with the various parties that have been involved in PREPA’s bankruptcy process for nearly six years to " determine whether they objected to the relief sought herein.” Creditors such as PREPA´s Retirement System, the Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (Utier, Spanish acronym), and Fuel Line Lenders, among others, did not object.

However, the insurance company Assured Guaranty wanted to establish that it was not part of the negotiations. The urgent motion states that “Counsel to Assured indicated its client takes no position regarding the relief sought herein, reserves all rights, and has requested the Oversight Board further indicate Assured has not been party to the negotiations discussed above. The Oversight Board did not receive a response from the Ad Hoc Committee and Syncora.”

The new agreement comes after the entity revised its agreement with Fuel Line Lenders on July 16 to establish, among other things, that the different charges to pay creditors will be iunder the “legacy charge”, and that when sales are not enough, PREPA will adjust the electricity bill each year to have enough funds to cover its operations.