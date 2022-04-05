💬See comments
The Oversight Board said that the process to find the person who will become the entity’s executive director is well underway, and until that happens, the executive team will oversee the daily operation with David Skeel’s support.
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 - 5:25 p.m.
