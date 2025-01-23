The resident commissioner testified at a session that the Ways and Means Committee devoted to hearing from members of the House of Representatives on its agenda
January 23, 2025 - 3:08 PM
Washington D.C. - Resident Commissioner in Washington Pablo José Hernández Rivera on Wednesday urged the Ways and Means Committee - which will play a crucial role in crafting the bill that will bring together President Donald Trump’s priorities - “to explore modern tax incentives tailored to Puerto Rico’s potential and America’s challenges.”
