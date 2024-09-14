Opinión
Raúl Juliá
15 de septiembre de 2024
prima:Pablo José Hernández says “it’s a sad irony” that PNP is partying while Republicans block access to SNAP

The chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, Glenn “GT” Thompson, ruled out that the proposal to integrate the island into this program could be subject to a negotiation with the Senate

September 14, 2024 - 7:00 PM

PAN funds are distributed in Puerto Rico by the Department of the Family. (Archivo)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

Popular Democratic Party (PPD) candidate for resident commissioner in Washington, Pablo José Hernández, described Friday as a new failure of Commissioner Jenniffer González the refusal of the Republican leader of the House Agriculture Committee to negotiate with the Senate a potential access of Puerto Rico to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

