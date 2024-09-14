The chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, Glenn “GT” Thompson, ruled out that the proposal to integrate the island into this program could be subject to a negotiation with the Senate
September 14, 2024 - 7:00 PM
The chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, Glenn “GT” Thompson, ruled out that the proposal to integrate the island into this program could be subject to a negotiation with the Senate
September 14, 2024 - 7:00 PM
Popular Democratic Party (PPD) candidate for resident commissioner in Washington, Pablo José Hernández, described Friday as a new failure of Commissioner Jenniffer González the refusal of the Republican leader of the House Agriculture Committee to negotiate with the Senate a potential access of Puerto Rico to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: