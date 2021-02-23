Budget cuts have affected the government’s ability to accomplish such basic tasks as producing audited financial statements for the past term, according to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Francisco Parés Alicea.

The Treasury secretary - appointed CFO on Sunday by Governor Pedro Pierluisi - hopes, therefore, that “common sense” will prevail in the negotiations with the Oversight Board, so that the body overseeing the island’s finances will allow approximately $5 million to increase the salary of the agency’s staff while recruiting auditors.

“Not following the governor’s vision jeopardizes to properly implement transformations, which would delay progress,” said Parés Alicea, in an interview with El Nuevo Día and referring to the ability to comply with the requirement to establish the CFO’s Office, which implies centralizing the government’s accounting systems.

In the fiscal plan certified last May, the Board criticized the fact that fiscal tasks continue to be distributed among six government agencies and the State has delayed in legislating the creation of the CFO’s Office or in providing adequate personnel to the organization.

However, the Treasury Secretary said that legislation is not necessary, but rather implementing a technology system to centralize financial information, while at the same time recruiting personnel and revising the salary scales of the employees in that area.”

The government has seen, due to different austerity policies, how its finance departments in each public agency have been undermined. So, it has not invested in the technology to reduce that gap,” the secretary pointed out about what he considers has affected complying with financial statements.”

Retirement windows were issued without (generational) knowledge exchange... Middle management has been disappearing in all public agencies,” insisted Parés Alicea about the diagnosis.

He argued that the Treasury has only one-third of the personnel it needs to operate optimally. Tripling the payroll of about 1,600 employees means returning to the size the agency had in the 1990s. It also implies a philosophy contrary to that imposed in the certified fiscal plan, which over the past three years has reduced the agency’s staff by 18 percent, according to the document on the Board’s website.

The Secretary wants to start recruiting 40 auditors for the Central Accounting Area but not before reviewing the salary scales.

“We can’t expect to recruit people who don’t know anything about public administration to come and learn from our employees, who are on very low pay scales. This creates cultural issues,” said the also CPA.

Parés Alicea’s focus, according to what he said yesterday, will be to protect the Treasury’s institutional memory and guarantee a generational shift in the agency on which not only financial statements but also taxes and revenues to provide financial stability to the government, which is going through a process of bankruptcy, depend. The 33-year-old Secretary noted that only 2 percent of his employees are 30 years old or younger.

“We have tried to make the Board aware of this. It has taken us time, but I believe that reason and common sense will prevail,” he insisted. He said he is aware that trust in the government and citizens´ ability to see Puerto Rico as an ideal place to live are aspects that have a cost, “which is not necessarily quantified in the fiscal plan”.

The fiscal plan considers the consolidation of the systems of the Treasury Department, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Office of Administration and Transformation of Human Resources (OATRH), the General Services Administration (GSA), and the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA) under the Office of the CFO, however, Parés Alicea said that under the Pierluisi administration, all these agencies “will continue to have their functions”.

“The idea is to allocate more budget to the CFO’s Office, which is strengthening the Treasury and central accounting areas of the Treasury,” he said.

The financial statements for fiscal year 2018 will be ready next April or May, Parés Alicea estimated what will be his main task as CFO to increase financial transparency before the Board, creditors, and potential investors.

He also said that for the Pierluisi administration, publishing financial statements is key to end the Board´s job, as established in PROMESA Section 209.

As for spending reduction policies - which is also one of his tasks- Parés Alicea said they will focus on cutting the budget for the operational area, particularly consulting contracts, while proportionally increasing the payroll. He explained that contractors have absorbed functions typically performed by public employees. Another area where they see potential for cuts is in technology, with better payment practices for licenses and better management of human resources.