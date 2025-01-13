Partnership between GFR Media and Connecticut Public will expand news coverage between Puerto Rico and Connecticut

Connecticut Public is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a substantial grant from John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to support the addition of two new reporters as part of its ongoing commitment to elevate and connect Latino communities.

This transformative funding will allow for the hiring of two reporters by Connecticut Public and GFR Media; one based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and another in Hartford, Connecticut, further strengthening ties between Connecticut’s Puerto Rican communities and the island. GFR Media is Puerto Rico’s top media company and publisher of the island’s two largest newspapers, El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora.

With the largest percentage of Puerto Ricans of any U.S. state (as measured by percent of the total population), Connecticut is uniquely positioned to tell the stories that connect the diaspora and the island. These two reporters will collaborate on stories that cover critical news, as well as cultural topics such as food, music, and shared traditions, to provide deeper context and connection for audiences across Connecticut and Puerto Rico.

“This project embodies what we at Knight strive to achieve: fostering informed and engaged communities through impactful journalism,” said Jim Brady, Knight’s vice president of journalism. “By connecting the Puerto Rican diaspora in Connecticut with the Island through shared stories and experiences, this initiative serves as a model for communities across the country.”

The reporters will be central to Connecticut Public’s Latino Expansion Initiative, Somos CT, which aims to address longstanding information gaps, elevate underrepresented voices, and foster civic engagement. By providing high-quality journalism and storytelling through multiple platforms—including radio, television, and digital media—this initiative seeks to empower Latino communities and promote cross-cultural understanding.

“This grant allows us to build a unique bridge between the Puerto Rican diaspora in Connecticut and the island itself,” said Mark G. Contreras, President and CEO of Connecticut Public. “We are grateful to Knight Foundation for their vision and support of this innovative initiative.”

Maria Eugenia Ferré Rangel, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at GFR Media and Chief Communications Officer of Grupo Ferré Rangel, emphasized the importance of this partnership: “The stories and voices of Puerto Ricans deserve to be heard in all their complexity and vibrancy. Through this collaboration with Connecticut Public, we are able to highlight shared experiences, bridge divides, and celebrate the deep cultural ties that unite our communities.”