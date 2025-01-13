Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
14 de enero de 2025
76°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Noticia
Basado en hechos que el periodista haya observado y verificado de primera mano, o en información verificada que proviene de fuentes bien informadas.
Partnership between GFR Media and Connecticut Public will expand news coverage between Puerto Rico and Connecticut

The collaboration aims to tell stories that unite the Puerto Rican diaspora

January 13, 2025 - 6:12 PM

Updated At

Updated on January 13, 2025 - 6:58 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
GFR Media
This transformative funding will allow for the hiring of two reporters by Connecticut Public and GFR Media. (Archivo)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

Connecticut Public is thrilled to announce it has been awarded a substantial grant from John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to support the addition of two new reporters as part of its ongoing commitment to elevate and connect Latino communities.

RELATED

This transformative funding will allow for the hiring of two reporters by Connecticut Public and GFR Media; one based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and another in Hartford, Connecticut, further strengthening ties between Connecticut’s Puerto Rican communities and the island. GFR Media is Puerto Rico’s top media company and publisher of the island’s two largest newspapers, El Nuevo Día and Primera Hora.

With the largest percentage of Puerto Ricans of any U.S. state (as measured by percent of the total population), Connecticut is uniquely positioned to tell the stories that connect the diaspora and the island. These two reporters will collaborate on stories that cover critical news, as well as cultural topics such as food, music, and shared traditions, to provide deeper context and connection for audiences across Connecticut and Puerto Rico.

“This project embodies what we at Knight strive to achieve: fostering informed and engaged communities through impactful journalism,” said Jim Brady, Knight’s vice president of journalism. “By connecting the Puerto Rican diaspora in Connecticut with the Island through shared stories and experiences, this initiative serves as a model for communities across the country.”

The reporters will be central to Connecticut Public’s Latino Expansion Initiative, Somos CT, which aims to address longstanding information gaps, elevate underrepresented voices, and foster civic engagement. By providing high-quality journalism and storytelling through multiple platforms—including radio, television, and digital media—this initiative seeks to empower Latino communities and promote cross-cultural understanding.

“This grant allows us to build a unique bridge between the Puerto Rican diaspora in Connecticut and the island itself,” said Mark G. Contreras, President and CEO of Connecticut Public. “We are grateful to Knight Foundation for their vision and support of this innovative initiative.”

Maria Eugenia Ferré Rangel, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at GFR Media and Chief Communications Officer of Grupo Ferré Rangel, emphasized the importance of this partnership: “The stories and voices of Puerto Ricans deserve to be heard in all their complexity and vibrancy. Through this collaboration with Connecticut Public, we are able to highlight shared experiences, bridge divides, and celebrate the deep cultural ties that unite our communities.

The Knight Foundation grant also strengthens an existing partnership between Connecticut Public and GFR Media, Puerto Rico’s leading media organization. This collaboration leverages each organization’s strengths to produce impactful, cross-platform content that highlights the shared experiences of the Puerto Rican community.

Tags
Breaking NewsDiáspora puertorriqueñaConnecticutSan JuanPeriodismo
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Redacción El Nuevo Día
Utilizamos Redacción El Nuevo Día como firma, cuando el periodista o miembro de nuestra Redacción escribe una información basada en un comunicado de prensa o un informe policiaco, sin que medie...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
martes, 14 de enero de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: