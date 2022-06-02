Governor Pedro Pierluisi asked the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to revive a program the agency implemented a decade ago in Puerto Rico, which included temporarily deploying more than 30 agents to deal with violent crimes and criminal organizations, including drug trafficking organizations.

Pierluisi made the request yesterday during a meeting with Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after the murder count on the island totaled more than 20 deaths over the last week and a half.

In 2012, when he was Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, Pierluisi pushed for the Barack Obama’s administration to implement the “Operation Caribbean Resilience” program, which increased, for four months, the number of agents from Homeland Security offices, which included the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Coast Guard and the Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“He seemed receptive,” Pierluisi said, in a telephone interview with El Nuevo Día, at the end of the meeting with Mayorkas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Juan, of the U.S. Department of Justice, also participated in “Operation Caribbean Resilience”, a decade ago.

“We saw results in 2012. It’s a matter of identifying resources and coordinating with Puerto Rico’s Secretary of Public Safety, Alexis Torres, who knows the program. I think it’s a good time for that to happen,” he said.

The meeting with Mayorkas was part of several meetings that Governor Pierluisi had between Tuesday and yesterday with members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, such as Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan, and Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau.

The Power Grid

Although with Mayorkas he discussed, among other issues, his interest in federal offices strengthening their teams on the island, Pierluisi’s meetings with Biden administration officials had the power grid in focus, at a time when some reconstruction projects following Hurricane María are just beginning to get underway and this year’s hurricane season has already begun.

Pierluisi signed, in early February, a memorandum of understanding with the Departments of Energy, HUD, and Homeland Security to use FEMA federal funds to rebuild the power grid with the goal of reaching 100 percent energy production through renewable sources by 2050.

Secretary Granholm told him that this month her office - which is conducting a study through its national laboratories - will present the Puerto Rico government with four alternatives to meet the goal of having 40 percent of the grid based on renewable energy sources by 2025. Right now, according to the governor, they have only reached about 4 percent.

“They are making suggestions for renewable energy projects to obtain the necessary funding. The Department (of Energy) Loan Office is activated to assist proponents, if necessary,” he said.

With EPA administrator, he discussed the amended version of the plan that the Puerto Rico government must submit to comply with the federal agency’s air quality regulations. If the plan is not submitted before the end of 2022, the Puerto Rican government could face sanctions that could include more restrictive air emissions permits or the loss of federal funds, according to El Nuevo Día.

Pierluisi said his government’s plan was stopped by the Oversight Board and the Energy Bureau for not complying with the integrated resources plan that defines the projects and investments for the power grid.

The governor told EPA administrator that this month they will present public comments on the plan to comply with air quality standards. But he said that, although they have until the end of 2022 to submit it, his administration intends to do it “several months” in advance.

Pierluisi thanked Secretary Mayorkas for what he considers to be a “180-degree turn” by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in evaluating plans for projects aimed at rebuilding the power grid.

FEMA allocated close to $9.5 billion to rebuild the grid after the catastrophe caused by Hurricane María.

To those funds, the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program adds $1.932 billion, which HUD has not yet disbursed, but the Puerto Rican government plans to use to meet matching requirements.

Six weeks ago, FEMA had only approved projects covering 6 percent of the money allocated. Only one reconstruction project scope had been approved. But Pierluisi believes the process is now advancing. “We have 15 approved,” he said.

With HUD secretary, the governor reviewed how the use of the nearly $10 billion in CDBG-DR program available to the Puerto Rico government is progressing.

Pierluisi said he told Fudge that the Puerto Rican government has committed to using 60 percent of the $10 billion in CDBG-DR funds, although as of May 1 - according to HUD - about $923 million, less than 10 percent, had been disbursed.

He also said he had discussed with the head of HUD efforts to install solar panels and cisterns in homes rebuilt under the island’s Housing Department’s R3 program.

Reconstruction projects

The conversation with Secretary Maytorkas also covered the lack of workers for reconstruction projects on the island.

Pierluisi indicated that the increase in the H-2B visa cap and its extension to workers from the Dominican Republic will not be enough.

In that regard, he said he explored the possibility that the Department of Homeland Security could establish a special visa program for workers assigned to reconstruction work on the island. “He committed to studying the issue to see if he has the administrative authority,” the governor said.

With the Interior deputy secretary, Pierluisi discussed the coastal situation in Rincón, after the Fish and Wildlife Service intervened in the controversy over Los Almendros beach.

After the meeting, Pierluisi said he is “inclined to make an inventory of all the dilapidated properties in the Rincón area to expropriate and demolish them and prohibit any type of construction there.”

On the other hand, he said that his conversation with Beaudreau included issues such as the restoration of the El Morro fort and the sidewalk that he wants to build from El Morro to the Capitol.

He added he discussed with the official his executive order prohibiting the granting of construction permits on land next to the El Yunque rainforest and the Northeast Ecological Corridor.

The governor was returning to Puerto Rico this morning.