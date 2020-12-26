Washington - Administration changes in Washington and San Juan should mean a fresh look at relations between the two governments, to re-establish working structures and eliminate restrictions imposed by the Donald Trump administration on access to reconstruction funds, according to Governor-elect Pedro Pierluisi.

In a recent conversation with Joe Biden’s representatives, Pierluisi stressed he hopes that, as Biden promised during his campaign, the next U.S. president will -soon- re-establish the interagency working group on Puerto Rico which Trump never activated.

”I hope we will have support as we did during the administration of President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden,” said Pierluisi, who was Resident Commissioner in Washington during the eight years of the Obama-Biden team in the White House.

The Trump administration imposed restrictions on the government of Puerto Rico for the disbursement of federal Department of Housing (HUD) funds and appointed a federal financial monitor to oversee the $20.223 billion in Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program allocations. At the same time, it is no secret that Trump stopped disbursing funds promised to the island after Hurricane María.

”It’s time to stop discriminating our people by imposing on the government requirements and procedures not being imposed on states and jurisdictions in the mainland,” he said, noting that “corruptions” is used as “an excuse,” even though Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employees and Cobra Acquisitions have been the only ones accused of irregularities related to the relief funds allocated to mitigate the damage caused by Hurricane María.

Pierluisi said that early next year, he will also demand that the federal government grant parity to the island in key programs, such as Medicaid and Medicare, and Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC). He anticipated that issues such as Medicaid, EITC, and CTC should be part of an upcoming federal economic stimulus bill on President-elect Biden’s agenda.

Pierluisi, on the other hand, said that together with Washington Resident Commissioner, Jenniffer González, he will pressure Congress and President Biden to offer Puerto Rico statehood, after that status alternative won 52 percent of the votes in the November 3 referendum.

“What we have never had is an offer of statehood,” he said, indicating that the New Progressive Party (PNP) proposal should consider that “a period of transition is usual.”

He said Democratic Congress members, Puerto Rican Darren Soto and Stephanie Murphy, both representing Florida, have expressed interest in leading the Democratic efforts in the House in favor of the pro-statehood bill that Commissioner González will promote.

Pierluisi anticipates that because he identifies with Democrats, he will be dedicated mainly to lobbying that party Congress members, while Commissioner González, who is caucusing with Republicans, would seek support among those federal lawmakers.

In the interview, Pierluisi criticized that Senate Democratic minority leader, Charles Schumer (New York), told El Nuevo Día that advancing a statehood proposal requires a fair status process and a strong consensus.

Asked if since he will have to deal with a Puerto Rican Legislature controlled by his political opposition, there should not be consensus on a status process, Pierluisi sharply ruled it out.

“That call for consensus is a trite, old, academic speech. Those who are looking for excuses are the ones that say this. You’re never going to have consensus on the status of Puerto Rico. What is clear is that the majority already wants statehood,” he said, noting that Schumer has basically “echoed the expressions of Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.” “Sooner or later he will realize that the majority of the people have spoken,” he said, indicating that overwhelming support for statehood will be reflected if the United States makes a formal offer to the island on that status alternative.

In the case of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), who has ruled out giving way to a proposal for statehood for Puerto Rico or Washington D.C., Pierluisi believes that for the Republican senator, statehood would mean two more Democratic senators.

Still no decision on PRFAA

Until last Tuesday, Pierluisi had not decided on the direction of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA). Pierluisi recently held a recent virtual conference with Senate Democratic candidate in Georgia Jon Ossoff, which included Carmen Feliciano. She was chief of staff of his Resident Commissioner’s office in Washington and this term has led the Puerto Rico Senate office in the federal capital.

According to Pierluisi, although she is still employed by the Senate, Feliciano has been working with his transition team. “I haven’t made the decision of who is going to lead the office of the government of Puerto Rico, but I know that I will count on Carmen one way or another,” said the governor-elect.