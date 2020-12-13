Washington - Senator Juan Dalmau informed President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team and Congressman Raúl Grijalva that the Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP) wants to present its proposals on how to move forward with a self-determination and decolonization process for Puerto Rico, which he hopes the next White House will facilitate.

He also indicated that the PIP is interested in participating in formal discussions within the Biden administration and the U.S. House seeking a proposal to decolonize the island.

Dalmau, who as a candidate for governor has just reached a significant increase in votes for the PIP, sent letters December 9-10 to Julie Chávez Rodríguez, appointed as director of Biden’s White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, Julie Chávez Rodríguez, to the president-elect’s Latino media director, Jennifer Molina, and to Grijalva, who chairs the House Committee on Natural Resources.

”I am going to take the lead on Washington’s issues. We are going to have a much greater presence in Washington,” said Dalmau, who will continue as PIP secretary-general and who, after the significant support voters gave him on November, 3, plans to tour the island to keep in touch with the citizens.

The former PIP candidate for governor got nearly 170,000 votes on November 3, increasing the support for his party from 2.13 percent in 2016 to 13.7 percent in 2020.

In recent administrations, the head of the White House Intergovernmental Affairs has been the channel for handling insular affairs, including co-chairing working groups in Puerto Rico.

Grijalva’s committee has primary jurisdiction over Puerto Rico’s affairs, including the status debate.

Following the November 3 Puerto Rican referendum, in which statehood won 52.3 percent of the votes- but was rejected by the U.S. Justice Department - Dalmau urged Grijalva to hold hearings on the status issue.

He asked Grijalva to focus his committee public policy on decolonization as a goal for any upcoming legislation on status, and told the chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources that, as a starting point, the PIP welcomes the bill by Puerto Rican Democratic New York Representatives, Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, seeking “to call a status convention through which the people would exercise their natural right to self-determination, and to establish a mechanism for congressional consideration of such decision.

”In his letter to Chávez Rodríguez, Dalmau said he trusted that President-elect Biden’s promise to work with representatives of the different status alternatives, to achieve a binding process, would exclude the colony.

”Many leaders in the United States, including liberals and progressives, misunderstand the real nature of the relationship between the United States and Puerto Rico. They see the problem as a civil rights one, as a minority problem. But ... it’s a colonial problem,” Dalmau added.

The PIP leader told Chávez Rodríguez in his letter that the solution to the island’s colonial problem lies in “structuring a process that allows the people of Puerto Rico to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination and independence, as a Latin American and Caribbean nation, in accordance with international law.”