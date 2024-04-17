Places to take a selfie in Maunabo

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Located in the southeast of Puerto Rico, the town of Maunabo has a certain mystique due to its geographical location and its isolated spots.

For anyone who wants to visit the municipality with their family and friends, here is where you will find the ideal places to go to.

Different artistic creations made in bright colors are displayed at various points of the “Ciudad Jueyera” (“City of Land Crabs”). The beauty found on the coast and in nature also stand out at every corner.

1 / 6 | Landscapes in Maunabo ideal for taking a selfie. No puede faltar la tradicional silla con los elementos representativos del pueblo, en este caso en el Restaurante Salmorejo ubicado, en Maunabo. - XAVIER GARCIA