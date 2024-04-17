Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estar Bien
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
17 de abril de 2024
77°lluvia ligera
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
Places to take a selfie in Maunabo

This coastal town is the perfect place to take memorable photographs, both for its tranquility and its beautiful scenery

April 17, 2024 - 11:00 PM

El Faro de Maunabo siempre es una buena selección para tomarse un 'selfie' memorable.
Picture of the coast of Maunabo with its lighthouse in the distance. (XAVIER GARCIA)
By ELNUEVODIA.COM

Lee la historia en español aquí.

RELATED

Located in the southeast of Puerto Rico, the town of Maunabo has a certain mystique due to its geographical location and its isolated spots.

For anyone who wants to visit the municipality with their family and friends, here is where you will find the ideal places to go to.

Different artistic creations made in bright colors are displayed at various points of the “Ciudad Jueyera” (“City of Land Crabs”). The beauty found on the coast and in nature also stand out at every corner.

No puede faltar la tradicional silla con los elementos representativos del pueblo, en este caso en el Restaurante Salmorejo ubicado, en Maunabo.En el Restaurante Salmorejo, en Maunabo, se levantó un enorme mural donde sobresale la bandera de Puerto Rico junto con unas alas multicolores.La Playa Arena Negra en Maunabo permite experimentar un fenómeno muy poco común en la isla, ideal para plasmarlo en un 'selfie'.
1 / 6 | Landscapes in Maunabo ideal for taking a selfie. No puede faltar la tradicional silla con los elementos representativos del pueblo, en este caso en el Restaurante Salmorejo ubicado, en Maunabo. - XAVIER GARCIA
Mar y tierra. Maunabo es rico en paisajes, un deleite para los sentidos, como el área del Faro Punta Tuna.Proyecto Atmar. Una visita obligada es el museo de tortugas de esta entidad, donde aprenderás sobre el cuidado y defensa de estos animales.Paseíto. El túnel Vicente Moerales cruza parte de la Sierra de Pandura, conectando a Maunabo con Yabucoa.
1 / 4 | You can't miss these Maunabo beauties. Mar y tierra. Maunabo es rico en paisajes, un deleite para los sentidos, como el área del Faro Punta Tuna. - XAVIER GARCIA
Tags
Somos MaunaboMaunaboSomos Puerto RicoJunte Boricua
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
ELNUEVODIA.COM
ELNUEVODIA.COMArrow Icon
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 17 de abril de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: