17 de abril de 2024
A Relaxing Experience at Parador MaunaCaribe

Located in Barrio Emajagua, on PR-3 in Maunabo, it has 52 furnished and equipped rooms, as well as an activities center with a capacity for 100 people 

April 17, 2024 - 11:00 PM

Infinity pool that visually extends into the Caribbean Sea. (XAVIER GARCIA)
By Raúl Camilo Torres

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Maunabo.- Enjoying the view that only the Caribbean Sea offers, from the comfort of Parador MaunaCaribe, results in a relaxing experience for local and foreign tourists who have discovered the charm of this inn.

With 52 furnished and equipped rooms, MaunaCaribe dazzles tourists from their very first visit at the cozy foyer. “We’re the only ones with an infinity pool among all the inns in Puerto Rico that visually extends into the Caribbean Sea. It’s an impressive beauty known both locally and internationally,” commented Juan Pablo López-Rodríguez, co-administrator of the inn under the Tropical Inns Puerto Rico consortium.

“We have carried out several renovations ever since we acquired this contract with the municipality of Maunabo, who owns these facilities. But we have other improvements and ideas that we want to implement, like renovating the exterior rooms and creating areas for food trucks, which would generate more tourism and jobs,” he added.

The inn has 52 rooms. 
The inn has 52 rooms.  (XAVIER GARCIA)

The idea seeks to generate about 30 to 40 direct employments in Barrio Emajagua, on PR-3, where the inn is located. “Our tourism is practically local, with 80 to 85 percent occupancy. We appeal to those who like to enjoy domestic tourism to see the appeal of Maunabo, and for all our international visitors to taste our varied gastronomic offer,” said López-Rodríguez.

Among the various attractions that MaunaCaribe has, there is an activity center with a capacity for 100 people. It can be used for wedding ceremonies, commercial events, and business meetings.

It also has a restaurant that offers a wide range of dishes, with an impressive view of the Caribbean coast as well.

“We have an excellent rating on digital hospitality platforms at a local and international level. It has us considering to extend our 25-year contract with the municipality for as many more years (as possible). Currently, we have 30 to 40 employees. We need about 10 additional employees to meet the demand,” said the administrator.

The inn has a restaurant that offers a wide range of dishes. 
The inn has a restaurant that offers a wide range of dishes.  (XAVIER GARCIA)

“Our all-inclusive family offer consists of meals and accommodation for three days and two nights. It’s an offer that benefits the customer and has been empathetically accepted by our visitors. We promote internal tourism and make recommendations for them to visit areas of historical and natural importance, as well as fun activities in Maunabo. We know that a single day isn’t enough (to see it all), and it’s why we offer them quality accommodations here,” he highlighted.

Opened in 2010, Parador MaunaCaribe remains firm in its mission of preserving natural resources. It also encourages strong, sustainable commercial growth for the people of Maunabo and the tourism industry in Puerto Rico.

For more information, you can call 787-861-3330.

Tags
Somos MaunaboMaunaboJunte BoricuaSomos Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Raúl Camilo Torres
