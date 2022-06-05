💬See comments
He was born prematurely and without prenatal care. Emanuel Rivera Fuentes has lived his 36 years bedridden due to multiple conditions, among them cerebral palsy, severe reflux, dislocated hips, and scoliosis.
Sunday, June 5, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
