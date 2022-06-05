Abraham Rivera Berríos (second, from right to left) decided to sue the Social Security Administration (SSA) to seek access to the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program.
He was born prematurely and without prenatal care. Emanuel Rivera Fuentes has lived his 36 years bedridden due to multiple conditions, among them cerebral palsy, severe reflux, dislocated hips, and scoliosis.

