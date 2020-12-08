Yesterday, on the first day of the extraordinary session called by Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced, the New Progressive Party (PNP) legislative majority passed the bills seeking to advance the annexation of Puerto Rico in the U.S. Congress.

The Senate approved the Joint Senate Resolution 599, asking Congress and the President of the United States to enforce the result of the November 3 referendum, in which statehood won with 52 percent of the votes. A copy of the resolution will be sent to President Donald Trump and congressional leaders, according to the measure.

This legislative body, under the presidency of Thomas Rivera Schatz, also approved Senate Bill 1674, which seeks to implement by law the strategies to demand statehood for Puerto Rico before the United States government.

Legislative minority representatives such as Puerto Rican Independence Party Senator Juan Dalmau and Popular Democratic Party Senator Cirilo Tirado criticized the bill describing it as an imposition on the agenda of the Legislative Assembly for the next term.

Dalmau believes that granting the governor-elect the power to legislate by executive order a status referendum to ratify the result of November 3- if one or both Congress chambers or the U.S. president requested so - “a surrender of legislative powers.”

”They are doing it now so that they don’t have to go through a new legislative assembly,” criticized the former gubernatorial candidate for the Puerto Rican Independence Party, which reached 14 percent of the votes in the elections.

In response to such criticism, Rivera Schatz answered that this Legislative Assembly has “the moral authority that the unequivocal mandate of the people of Puerto Rico gives us for the third time,” alluding to the three last status plebiscites, held in 2012, 2017, and 2020.

Both measures were approved with 20 votes in favor and eight against, in a partisan vote.

The Tennessee Plan

The House approved House Bill 2605, which promotes a special consultation for voters to choose a delegation to lobby in favor of annexation in the U.S. Congress, asking to be granted participation as senators and congress members, a strategy called the Tennessee Plan since it was used in that state.

This measure was approved with 32 votes in favor and 12 against. Six representatives were absent.

”I think it is a waste of public funds. It is unconstitutional because I think that ideologies cannot be imposed on candidates as a requirement to hold a position in public office,” said Popular Representative Luis Vega Ramos, in a press release.

Independent Representative Manuel Natal Albelo called it “noise” because it did not advance a single step in favor of statehood.

The New Progressive Representative José Aponte assured, however, that with this bill “we are complying with the PNP’s government plan.”