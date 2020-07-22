In less than two weeks, the incidence of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico has doubled from 5 percent to 10 percent, while hospitalizations continue to increase totaling 375 recorded on Monday.

In this scenario, Health Secretary Lorenzo González Feliciano warned yesterday that reopening schools and other economic sectors in August will depend on the result of the new measures the government has taken to control the spread of the virus.

"We will see how this progresses this coming week... If we go over 5 percent, we may have to extend the range of restrictions," he said.

According to the Secretary, the virus positivity rate in Puerto Rico has been between 6 percent and 12 percent over the past days, percentages that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) places in the second of three phases. The first is from 0 to 5 percent, the second from 6 percent to 12 percent, and the third, 13 percent, or more.

Yesterday, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the United States was 9 percent, according to CDC data. Dr. Marcos López Casillas, of the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust Research Program, said the positivity rate on the island is 10 percent.

However, the actual number on the island could be higher because limitations in obtaining reagents and other necessary materials have restricted the number of tests performed in the past two weeks.

“There has never been such a rise in cases (in Puerto Rico) during the pandemic,” López Casillas said.

However, he assured there are alternatives to make more COVID-19 tests available on the island. Among these, he said laboratories could buy reagents from companies authorized by the federal Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to use during the emergency. He also reminded that two laboratories - Ponce Health Sciences University and Toledo Laboratory - have internally produced reagents, an alternative that other laboratories could use to overcome the limitations they have had in obtaining reagents from Roche Diagnostics.

"Not all (companies) have reagent problems, but Roche (Diagnostics) does, and that is one of the best and most reliable," said López Casillas.

He also warned that the Core Plus laboratory is already using sample pooling, which triples the capacity to process diagnostic samples. This tool, he said, will soon be used by the Health Department's laboratory as well.

Meanwhile, the Health Secretary noted that Puerto Rico needs 4,000 tests or more daily to have a more realistic picture of the infection rate. López Casillas said that despite the limitations, the island´s laboratories are meeting that goal.

As for hospitalizations, the Health Secretary said the situation is still manageable because hospital bed occupancy on the island is at 50 percent while admissions are within experts´ projections levels. By Monday, the projection was 374 and there were 375 hospitalizations. Meanwhile, yesterday, the number was expected to rise to 396, which can be seen in today's data.

The official also insisted that Puerto Rico is not open to tourism.

"We have a CDC Level Three Alert, which says: if you don't have an emergency, don't come to Puerto Rico," he noted.

He insisted that the message to family members and friends who live outside the island is not to travel to the island unless they have an emergency until the situation is controlled.

According to Health Department data, until Monday, there were 4,255 confirmed cases and 8,685 suspected or probable cases in Puerto Rico, for a total of 12,940, while deaths totaled 180: 81 confirmed and 99 possible.