The government of Puerto Rico and commercial, environmental, and health sectors hope to speed up the power grid modernization process and, even more important, to move to renewable energy sources with the help of U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Granholm arrived on the island yesterday tasked by President Joe Biden, on October 3, to lead the new federal team that will have to advance the modernization of the power grid.

Her agenda included meeting with Governor Pedro Pierluisi and participating in panel discussions on the impacts of Hurricane Fiona and possible solutions. The panel on the effects of the hurricane included the president of the College of Surgeons, Carlos Díaz; psychologist Eduardo Lugo and the president of the Board of the Puerto Rico Retail Association, Iván Báez. Meanwhile, on the solutions panel, the speakers were the associate director of Casa Pueblo, Arturo Massol Deyá, the executive director of Conservación con Ciencia, Raymundo Espinosa, and the president of Salud Integral en la Montaña, Gloria Amador Fernández.

Before leaving Washington D.C., Granholm said that despite the allocation of billions of dollars to rebuild the grid there are still fundamental and critical problems in the island’s power grid that threaten its reliability. She said that the lack of action makes it clear that the renewal of the grid must be sped up to do the right thing for Puerto Ricans.

The governor pointed out that, “when she refers to reliability, she is referring to the system as such and, these days, to generation.”

At the end of the meeting, which was held behind closed doors and lasted two hours, the governor issued written statements and described the meeting as “extremely productive”. He said that the secretary has two tasks.

“On one hand, the mission entrusted to her by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to lead the efforts of federal agencies to accelerate the reconstruction of our power grid. Secretary Granholm is also committed to expanding the resources she is allocating to the PR 100 initiative in support of the transformation of our power system to make it cleaner, more reliable, and resilient,” the governor said.

Before the meeting, Pierluisi had expressed hope that he would not receive unfavorable comments during Granholm’s visit since it was an informative meeting.

One month after Hurricane Fiona hit the island, there are still Puerto Ricans without power. The governor was asked if this did not reveal that the power grid has further deteriorated. “No, but as you saw, I already asked FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) to assist us in stabilizing the island’s generation system, and FEMA agreed to do so and to use - among other federal entities - the Corps of Engineers,” he responded.

He indicated that he was looking to move toward renewable energy, but, to do so, a “base generation system” was needed first. “We need it in optimal conditions,” he said.

Massol, in an interview with El Nuevo Día, regretted that the local government does not involve them in these changes, but the federal Department of Energy does. “It is important to share the experience of what is happening. If the energy issue is being discussed, it is not set in stone. You must be open to look at other things, other models, and the secretary is open,” he said.

“We don’t know what will come out of it. What Casa Pueblo has been doing, and promoting, which is the same as what other communities do, does not have visibility with the government here. Now, the federal government knows about it,” he said, referring to their collaborative work with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, in Tennessee.

He stressed that there are options for the “energy disaster” the island is experiencing. “Alternatives that help answer these problems are within reach. Tested, with earthquakes, pandemics, and now with another passage of a storm. The alternatives are there. We hope they are translated into public policy,” Massol emphasized.

Báez said they stressed that the business sector needs a “reliable and cost-efficient” power grid, two essential elements to attract companies and do business on the island.

“I expect that, once she (Granholm) has a good picture of what we had to go through - after Fiona and before with María - she will put all the members of the orchestra to work on the same song, that everyone will be aligned so that the projects will come out and we will have, at the end of the day, a more reliable system. I think there can be better synchronization between LUMA, Electric Power, and the Energy Bureau,” said Báez.

The director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, Josué Colón, participated in the meeting. Whether anyone from LUMA Energy attended could not be corroborated.

Amador also advocated for a “reliable” power system that, he said, does not put at risk the health of Puerto Ricans and medical services, which are constantly interrupted by outages.

Díaz, who sent his statements in writing, expressed himself in the same line. He warned that there is a “crisis” on the island that affects all components of health services, from doctors’ offices to treatments and hospitals. “We hope you understand that there may be many sectors that are affected, but health is the first priority, and we are going to see if they want to avoid a total collapse of the (health) system, a crisis here, and avoid deaths,” Díaz said.

Granholm - who ends her meetings on the island today - will return to Puerto Rico in two weeks. Like the governor, she is scheduled to speak at the Solar Energy and Storage Association (SESA) meeting, which will take place on November 1-3 at the Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan.