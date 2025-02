Washington D.C. - Congresswomen Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez made a formal request to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to declassify “all documentation” that would help clarify the murders of Carlos Muñiz Varela, a pioneer of Cuban exile travel, and Santiago Mari Pesquera, son of historic socialist leader Juan Mari Brás, which occurred half a century ago.