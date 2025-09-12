Opinión
12 de septiembre de 2025
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Puerto Rican Dianne Morales is the new executive director of the El Puente organization

The civic leader has more than three decades of experience in community and nonprofit organizations.

September 12, 2025 - 3:47 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Boricua Dianne Morales.
Dianne Morales currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Human Services Action and Ramapo for Children. (Facebook / )
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D.C. - The human rights organization El Puente -whose mission focuses on New York and Puerto Rico- appointed Puerto Rican Dianne Morales as its new executive director.

“Dianne is a deeply passionate and committed leader who has dedicated her life to driving community movements for equitable, sustainable and self-determined systemic change,” said the organization’s co-founders, Frances Lucerna and Gino Maldonado, in announcing the nomination.

In their statement, Lucerna and Maldonado noted that Morales has “vast experience in organizational leadership, broad coalition building and his continued support of recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.”

Morales, with more than three decades of nonprofit leadership experience, is a former executive director and CEO of the community-based organization Phipps Neighborhoods. She currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Human Services Action and Ramapo for Children.

Previously, she was a special education teacher and social worker for orphaned children. In 2021, she ran - unsuccessfully - for the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York.

“I am deeply honored to join El Puente as its new executive director and am grateful to the board, staff and founders for entrusting me with this legacy. Rooted in Puerto Rican culture and grounded in a powerful tradition of social justice and self-determination, El Puente has long been a pillar of the Brooklyn community, and a source of inspiration to me since childhood,” said Morales, noting that she assumes the position at a time when “our communities and our democracy are under threat.”

In the face of the current challenges, Morales pointed out that “this moment is a call to action for all people who believe in liberation and justice”.

In his new role, Morales will seek to strengthen community partnerships and the organization’s vision of social justice, “through cultural arts and civic participation”.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, State Representative Maritza Davila, and City Councilwomen Sandy Nurse and Jennifer Gutierrez praised Morales’ appointment.

“Dianne Morales has a long history of community-focused advocacy and successful coalition building. As a New Yorker born and raised in Brooklyn and as a mother, Dianne has the lived experiences of many of the youth and families that El Puente serves,” said Gutierrez.

Puerto Rico, Diáspora puertorriqueña, Nueva York
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
