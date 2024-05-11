Opinión
11 de mayo de 2024
90°bruma
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
We are part of The Trust Project
prima:Puerto Rican Republican John Quiñones Seeks to Face Darren Soto in November

The former state representative is one of three GOP hopefuls running for Congress in Central Florida’s 9th District.

May 11, 2024 - 1:27 PM

Looking ahead to the electoral process, John Quiñones has indicated that he wants to curb public spending, as conservatives in Congress propose, and reduce oil imports. (Josian Bruno/GFR MEDIA)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Former state Representative John Quiñones believes that Florida’s 9th district is looking for a change in Congress, and says he is the alternative that would allow the Republicans to unseat Darren Soto, who is also Puerto Rican.

