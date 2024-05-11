We are part of The Trust Project
Puerto Rican Republican John Quiñones Seeks to Face Darren Soto in November
The former state representative is one of three GOP hopefuls running for Congress in Central Florida’s 9th District.
May 11, 2024 - 1:27 PM
The former state representative is one of three GOP hopefuls running for Congress in Central Florida’s 9th District.
May 11, 2024 - 1:27 PM
Former state Representative John Quiñones believes that Florida’s 9th district is looking for a change in Congress, and says he is the alternative that would allow the Republicans to unseat Darren Soto, who is also Puerto Rican.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: