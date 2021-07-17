Washington, D.C. - Puerto Rican scientists called on Congress to fund - at a cost of about $468 million - a new, next-generation radio telescope in Arecibo.

Francisco Córdova, director of the Arecibo Observatory, said their proposal, a concept he describes as “compact phase array,” which combines a series of dishes with a planetary and atmospheric radar system.

The proposal seeks to develop the Next Generation Arecibo Telescope (NGAT) project on the same site where the collapsed radio telescope once stood.

“There’s nothing like this on the planet,” said Córdova, speaking at a briefing for congressional officials on the proposal he has been working on with a group of scientists.

Héctor Arce, a professor of astrophysics at Yale University, Ana G. Méndez University President and Observatory co-investigator Carlos Padín, and environmental public policy expert Frances Colón, who was Deputy Science and Technology Adviser to the Secretary of State, John Kerry, during the Barack Obama administration also attended the session.

Colón is now senior director for international climate affairs at the Center for American Progress (CAP).

The briefing, organized by Boricuas Unidos en la Diaspora, was supported by the offices of Democratic Congresswomen Nydia Velázquez (New York) and Rosa DeLauro (Connecticut), and Senator Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut). DeLauro chairs the House Appropriations Committee.

The activity sought to urge Congress to program a replacement for the Arecibo radio telescope -which collapsed on December 1, 2020- with a new system to fill the void left by that telescope´s collapse.

Córdova said the new telescope would have to start from scratch, since it can take advantage of the Arecibo Observatory’s infrastructure and its six decades of experience, and support from the people.

He considered that the concept envisioned for the next telescope would turn it into an unprecedented research center for at least three decades, and perhaps half a century.

The collapse of the radio telescope, said Córdova, represented a tremendous loss for the U.S. scientific community, which now has to ask China for time for astronomical observations on its radar and share credit with its researchers.

About 250 scientists used the Arecibo facilities annually. The Arecibo radio telescope became the most powerful atmospheric and planetary radar, a primary source for monitoring asteroids that could impact the Earth.

In the United States, the current alternative is the Goldstone radio telescope complex, with half the capacity of the Arecibo facility, Córdova said.

“If an asteroid were to hit us, (the warning time) was reduced from 80 days to 38 days. To be honest, there is not much you can do in 38 days to prevent that kind of asteroid from impacting us,” he added.

But, “the next-generation” radio telescope they promote could give the U.S. up to “seven months” of warning in case of an asteroid impact.

Colón, who moderated the event, said the old radio telescope captured “the best of the scientific imagination and innovation” of the United States and Puerto Rico.

Among Puerto Ricans, its international projection - which included appearing in Hollywood successes - was a source of pride, Professor Arce added.

Padín stressed the decades-long importance of the Arecibo Observatory as an educational resource for Puerto Rican universities and schools.

“We all agree that a new and more powerful Arecibo Observatory is needed. And we would like Congress to facilitate funding for the design and construction of a new facility,” said Arce.

Arce is one of the spokesmen for a coalition of scientists from Puerto Rico and the diaspora that has asked Congress and the U.S. Executive Branch to listen to the Puerto Rican scientific community when thinking about replacing the collapsed radio telescope and to make a commitment to the financial stability of a new project.

This week, a congressional subcommittee approved an appropriations bill including language requiring the National Science Foundation (NSF) to report on the future capabilities of the Arecibo Observatory and cleanup efforts of the collapsed radio telescope platform.