In a letter to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the president of the Puerto Rican Workers Central (CPT) stated that they are willing to campaign for the Democratic presidential candidate in key states
October 18, 2024 - 9:29 AM
The Puerto Rican Workers Central (CPT) has asked Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for the White House, to commit to the immediate dissolution of the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB), which controls the financial decisions of Puerto Rico’s elected government.
