Raúl Juliá
18 de octubre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Puerto Rican Workers Central asks Kamala Harris to commit to dissolving the Fiscal Board

In a letter to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the president of the Puerto Rican Workers Central (CPT) stated that they are willing to campaign for the Democratic presidential candidate in key states

October 18, 2024 - 9:29 AM

We are part of The Trust Project
En la foto, Emilio Nieves Torres, presidente de UNETE durante una conferencia de prensa, el 17 de julio de 2018.
Emilio Nieves Torres, president of the CPT, in a file photo. (tonito.zayas@gfmedia.com)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.

The Puerto Rican Workers Central (CPT) has asked Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for the White House, to commit to the immediate dissolution of the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB), which controls the financial decisions of Puerto Rico’s elected government.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
José A. Delgado
José A. DelgadoArrow Icon
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
