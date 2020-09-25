Washington, D.C. - Puerto Rican voters in the mainland seem very interested in participating in the November 3 elections, they don´t approve President Donald Trump’s performance in office, and the coronavirus and unemployment are among the most important issues for them, according to a new poll.

As for status, Puerto Rican voters in the mainland prefer statehood - although without an absolute majority, as polls in Florida indicated - and they seem more open to the idea of a sovereign Puerto Rico than their compatriots on the island.

However, they also expressed an overwhelming preference - between 74 percent and 86 percent - for candidates supporting statehood.

All this according to a Latino Decisions poll between 1,000 Puerto Rican voters for the liberal Washington-based study group Center for American Progress Action Fund in the run-up to the November 3 presidential elections. Latino Decisions is also polling for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The interviews -by telephone and online- were mainly conducted in the states of Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Puerto Ricans in Florida and Pennsylvania, two swing states, may have an important weight in these elections.

Puerto Ricans in the Diaspora -at a 2-to-1 ratio- reject President Trump´s performance in office during the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused more than 200,000 deaths in the United States and more than 600 on the island. A third of those interviewed said they had lost their jobs at some point during the coronavirus emergency and 42 percent had faced furloughs or pay reduction.

Although there is no direct question about voting intentions, the poll reflects that Puerto Rican voters have more confidence in former Vice President Biden than in Trump, and prefer - two to one - Democrats over Republicans.

Meanwhile, an overwhelming majority (77 percent) indicated that the U.S. is on the wrong track and that the federal government did not do enough to respond to the catastrophe caused by Hurricane María on the island (81 percent).

Although the diaspora has a history of low voter turnout, 75 percent of those interviewed said they would definitely vote on November 3. But, that same percentage expressed concerns about voting in person because of COVID-19.

85 percent said that although during election years, U.S. political parties seek their vote, they do not keep their promises. 87 percent said that there is a problem with corruption on the island.

“The findings of this study are clear. If political leaders or parties want to engage with Puerto Rican voters and encourage them to participate in this election cycle, they need to offer people in the community-specific plans to improve their lives on jobs, education, and health care,” says John Halpin, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress Action Fund and co-director of its Politics and Elections program.

The proposal statehood for Puerto Rico had 48 percent support among Puerto Rican voters in the mainland when presented as an alternative to the “current status” (33 percent) and independence (19 percent). Those percentages are not very different even among the Puerto Ricans in Florida, where statehood reached 50 percent.

But, the percentage drops dramatically when options are free association, changes to the Commonwealth, or a different formula.

With six alternatives - which was the first question about status - support for statehood among Puerto Rican voters in the United States remains at 30 percent, support for the current status drops to 20 percent, independence remains at 19 percent, a “modified” Commonwealth reaches 12 percent, free association 9 percent and “something different” 10 percent. Together, the options for sovereignty reach 28 percent.

The George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump administrations have stressed that free association is a form of independence. They have also rejected the concept of “enhanced commonwealth.”

Pollsters asked Puerto Ricans in the diaspora to choose the two most important issues they will have in mind when they go to vote, and the issues that stood out are the coronavirus emergency, stopping discrimination against Latinos and immigrants, unemployment, lowering the cost of health care, improving wages, and protecting immigrants' rights.

Criminal justice and police reform, the possibility of stopping Trump and the Republican agenda, and addressing the debate on Puerto Rico’s political status are below on the list.