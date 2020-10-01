Over 13 years, the Puerto Rico Department of Education paid some $84.2 million in overpayments to some 17,500 former agency employees, said the Oversight Board´s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko.

According to Jaresko, although in 2007, the Education Department invested millions of dollars in PRDE an electronic time and attendance system, it has not been fully implemented and has not been integrated into the payroll systems so that public employees´ pay is adjusted according to absences, leaves and time worked.

At a press conference held yesterday, Jaresko said that in light of the situation, the Board notified law enforcement authorities while the entity joined efforts to connect the Department of Education´s attendance and payroll systems by the end of this year to prevent the agency from running out of funds next year as a result of federal stricter regulations.

Jaresko also called on former Education employees who may have received incorrect payments to return the money to the agency.

“This is happening across the government,” Jaresko said, adding that the analysis of payroll in Education is the first of many efforts to be undertaken.

The Puerto Rico Department of Correction and Rehabilitation (DCR) and the Puerto Rico Police Department, among others, are in the list of agencies the Board is reviewing.

According to Jaresko, for years, although Education represents 40 percent of all government payroll, the agency has failed to properly oversee its employees' attendance and leave requests.

After the information on overpayments was released, Education Secretary Eligio Hernández Pérez indicated that the findings revealed by the Board are part of a joint effort to correct deficiencies in the attendance process.

Hernández Pérez said that the agency suspended direct deposits to employees who do not punch in Kronos in 2017 and that a forensic audit will be conducted to certify payments incorrectly made to begin recovering that money.

Education has an electronic time and attendance system provided by Kronos since 2007 but has not yet completed its implementation, which resulted in payments to former employees, even deceased ones.

What did the Board find?

The Department of Education data reviewed by the Board include the period 2007-2020. Over that period, the Board identified about 36,425 overpayments to some 17,500 agency employees or former employees.

Fiscal year 2016 was the year with the most overpayments, with 4,138 overpayments identified totaling $10.2 million. In FY 2019, Education made another $9.7 million in incorrect payments on 5,497 occasions.

Last fiscal year, the agency spent $3.1 million in incorrect payments in 1,772 cases. In some years, according to the Board´s analysis, the average overpayment was about $3,472, and in other years, overpayments were about $1,147 on average.

According to Jaresko, of the total $84.2 million in overpayments, the agency has only been able to recover about $3.6 million. “This is a systemic problem,” Jaresko said.

Another year lost

The Board revealed overpayments in the Department of Education almost a year after the entity held a public hearing on the implementation of the fiscal plan for that agency.

During that hearing on November 13, 2019, a controversy over Special Education not receiving funds arose as well as multiple administrative problems, including failures in the attendance system.

According to Jaresko, since then, the only progress made was getting teachers to install the Kronos attendance application on their laptops.

More Federal Funds at Risk

The backdrop of the overpayments identified by the Board is that the Education Department may lose certain federal funds already allocated just like the island lost $1 billion in Medicaid funds last month. Puerto Rico is still dealing with some $650 million in federal funds that were frozen following the arrest and federal charges against the former Education Secretary Julia Keleher for alleged fraud.

To access these and other funds, Education should have hired a trustee, but still, 14 months after the requirement was announced, the agency has not completed the process.

Although this process should have been completed last February, it was not until mid-April that Education selected the firm Alvarez & Marsal, and the parties have been negotiating the agreement since then.

El Nuevo Día asked Jaresko what would happen if Education did not complete the integration of the attendance and payroll systems, but the Board´s Executive Director could not indicate what steps would be taken in that scenario.

Neither does the Board have information about the levels of public employees' attendance during the coronavirus emergency. Although the government has considerably reduced operations due to the crisis, it continued paying the salaries of its employees.