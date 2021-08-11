💬See comments
The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau has developed historical and benchmark metrics for the electric system, which will serve as a basis for monitoring LUMA Energy’s performance while the agency creates new specific goals. Incentives or penalties for the company will depend on meeting those goals that will be ready by mid or late December, as a result of a process that the Bureau started recently and that will include, among other things, technical and public hearings, evidence presentation, and auditors participation.
- ⎙