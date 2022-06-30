The Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF, by its Spanish acronym) has issued a cease & desist order against Euro Pacific International Bank (EPB) for alleged violations to the Puerto Rico’s Financial Regional Center Act and as a cautionary measure have appointed a receiver to oversee the International Financial Entity (IFE), El Nuevo Día has learned.

Commisioner Natalia Zequeira Diaz informed about the enforcement action against EBP during a press conference along with officials from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Australia’s Taxation Office and United Kingdom’s Revenues and Customs.

OCIF’s enforcement against EPB come only weeks after El Nuevo Día reported that Puerto Rico’s main financial regulator has issued five enforcement actions against these institutions and has adopted a new enforcement approach to overseeing IFEs and International Banking Entities (EBIs) established at the US territory.

EPB obtained a license from OCIF on February 9, 2017. However, the IFE began operations in 2011 after being registered as an offshore banking institution in St. Vicent & Grenadines. Its principal shareholder and chairman of the board of directors is Peter D. Schiff, a well-known U.S. economist and financier who owns multiple international investment and financial advisory firms.

Peter Schiff, principal shareholder of Euro Pacific International Bank. (Archivo)

Although a cease & desist order is the strongest enforcement action OCIF could seek, Act 273 allows affected individuals or entities the opportunity to seek reconsideration through administrative proceedings.

Despite EPB is currently headquartered in San Juan, it only serves international retail or corporate customers. The IFE claims to assist customers with foreign currency transactions, wire transfers, payments and investments in mutual funds and precious metals.

According to EBP documents, until 2019, the IFE served about 15,000 customers worldwide and had multiple agreements, as well as servicing relationships with other entities owned by Schiff and third parties established in British Virgin Islands (BVI), United Kingdom, New Zealand, Singapore and St. Vicent & Grenadines, among other jurisdictions. EPB affirms their business established “key compliance policies to mitigate the risk of operating an international bank”.