Many people have decided to travel to different destinations around the world even during the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks it brings. If the destination you have in mind is Puerto Rico, here are some details you should consider before packing your bags.

What the CDC says

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Puerto Rico has been under Level 3 Travel Alert since October 25. This means that the risk of infection on the island remains high, although it is not on the highest alert level.

“Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to these destinations” the CDC says. That is: with the two-dose series of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines completed, or with a 1-dose from Johnson & Johnson. Those travelers who are not vaccinated “should avoid nonessential travel to these destinations.”

The Department of Health has urged citizens to get the CDC-authorized booster dose, available six months after completing the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna series; or two months later for those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson.

PUBLICIDAD

/ Bon-Bit, negocio de dulces y algodón en Manatí. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Parroquia Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria y San Matías Apostol en Manatí. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Hacienda La Esperanza, Manatí. (Xavier García)

Silla Gigante de Manatí en las Ruinas Casa Brunet Calaf. (Xavier García)

Bandera de Puerto Rico en mar Chiquita, en Manatí. (Xavier García)

Bosque Estatal de Piñones, Loíza. Laguna de Piñones, división entre Carolina y Loíza. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

Fachada del Batey de los Ayala, en Loíza, y sus máscaras de vejigantes hechas de coco. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Columpio Puente Herrera, en Loíza. (Xavier Garcia)

Silla Gigante, Puente Herrera, en Loíza. (Xavier Garcia)

En la parroquia Espíritu Santo y San Patricio de Loiza todos los últimos domingos del mes se celebra una misa con bomba. Se le conoce como Misa Afroloiceña y se lleva celebrando por los últimos cuatro años. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Mocafe, un coffee shop en la plaza de Moca. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Anthonys Pinchos en Moca. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Parroquia Nuestra Señora de la Monserrate en Moca. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Palacete Los Moreau, en Moca. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Hacienda La Enriqueta, en Moca. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Johnpy Sandwich en Moca. Menú a base de panas del país. (XAVIER GARCIA)

En María Restaurant, inspirado en el huracan María, en Moca, la ambientación resalta la fuerza de los puertorriqueños ante la adversidad. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Tienda Goyito Rivera, con más de 50 años establecida en el pueblo de Aguada. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Bandera de Puerto Rico en la PR-111, intersección con la PR-110 en Moca. (XAVIER GARCIA)

La Pirámide de Aguada. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Playa Espinar, en Aguada. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Casa Museo en Aguada. Surge de la iniciativa de un joven de 13 años, que desde entonces lleva más de 10 años rescatando artículos y documentos históricos de la Ciudad de Aguada. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Atardecer en el Balneario Municipal de Aguada. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

La Central Coloso, en Aguada, es una de las primeras centrales azucareras que se fundó en Puerto Rico y fue la última en cerrar en el 2000. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

El charco Salto Atalaya, en el barrio Atalaya, en Aguada, es visitado por turistas locales y extranjeros. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Restaurante Plátano Loco, que creo el sandwich de plátano en la costa de Aguada. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Mimosa Brunch Farm To Table ofrece desayunos y brunch con especialidad en mimosas espumosas. En la foto: Benedictos ponceños. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)

Plaza Pública de Aguada. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Playa Espinar, en Aguada. (Xavier García)

Visita a las Tinajas en Ceiba. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Arcoíris enmarcando el Cayo Piñeiro, en Ceiba, desde la Reserva Natural Medio Mundo & Daguao durante atardecer. En la foto también se puede apreciar el Pasaje Medio Mundo. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní Photography)

Recorrido por la Piedra del Indio en la Base Roosevelt Roads por parte de Manuel José Martínez, presidente de APRODEC en Ceiba. (Xavier García)

Restaurante Boriitaly en Ceiba. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Charco Frío, parte de Las Tinajas y colinda con Fajardo. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Chey's Pizza en Ceiba. Pizza al estilo de New York. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Hospedería Hidden Paradise en Ceiba. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Restaurante La Seyba, ubicado en Ceiba, donde los sábados se dedican a preparar sobre 10 diferentes tipos de sopas. En la foto: sopa de carne de res con arroz blanco y arepas de coco. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Limbers de doña Miriam Espinosa Rodríguez, en Ceiba. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Restaurante Broadway en la Plaza Pública de Ceiba. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Selfies Spots en Ceiba: silla gigante. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Bahia Roosevelt Road, Pure Adventures, en Ceiba. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Selfies Spots en Ceiba: letras del nombre del pueblo. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Selfies Spots en Ceiba: columpios. (XAVIER GARCIA)

El charco “El Hippie” en las montañas de Naguabo. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

El Yunque y río Santiago por el Camino El Duque en Naguabo. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

La Hacienda Ilusión en Naguabo, abre para visitas los sábados de 10:00 a.m. a 1:00 p.m. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Joe Velázquez, propietario de Joe's Pizza. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Inifinity Pool en el Yunque, Naguabo. (XAVIER GARCIA)

La pescadería Chuíto. (Vanessa Serra Díaz)

Finca De Rústica, creada y construida por puertorriqueño Amaury Ortiz Quiñones, inspirado por la arquitectura inglesa, islandesa y vikinga de los tiempos medieval. La finca se caracteriza por su estructura única encontrada en Naguabo y por ser una finca de flores. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Playa Fanduca, en Yauco. (Ana Enid López)

Burifongo del restaurante Señor Andale. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Área del malecón de Naguabo. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

La Finca Mi Diana, en Yauco, cuenta con diversos parajes ideales para tomar fotos. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Vista desde el Pico Rodadero. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Charco Las Casimbas, en Yauco. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Salto Santa Clara, en Yauco. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Parada de auto público camino al Pico Rodadero. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Lago Luchetti, en Yauco. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Charco las Casimbas, en Yauco. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Embalce Luquetti en Yauco. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Yaucromatic en Yauco. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Poke Bowl en Koppo food truck. (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)

El Piragüero, negocio de piragua en Yauco, fundado por Emanuelle Caraballo. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Pico Rodadero, en Yauco. (Xavier García)

Pintura 3D frente a la Alcaldía de Yauco. (Xavier García)

Árbol de Café en el Parque Arturo Lluberas de Yauco. (Xavier García)

Letrero de Yauco, a la entrada del pueblo. (Xavier García)

Bandera y escudo de Yauco en unas escaleras del municipio. (Xavier García)

Silla gigante en Guánica. (Xavier García)

Finca de los girasoles en Guánica. (XAVIER GARCIA)

Chimeneas de la central en Ensenada en Guánica. (Xavier García)

Guayacan Centenario en el Bosque Seco de Guánica (Xavier García)

Fuerte Caprón, en Guánica. (Xavier García)

The current situation in Puerto Rico

According to data provided by the Department of Health, the COVID-19 positivity rate has remained above 2.0 since the end of October, averaging one death per day from the virus, which has claimed more than 3,260 lives on the island since March 2020.

90.6 percent of the eligible population aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of an approved vaccine against the virus, totaling more than 2.5 million people. Of these, more than 2.3 million have completed the vaccination series.

Puerto Rico is one of the leading jurisdictions in the vaccination process throughout the United States, a milestone celebrated both locally and nationally.

Health Protocols

Vaccination is required to attend events, establishments, and activities at full capacity.

Those places that choose to allow a negative COVID-19 test can only operate at 50 percent capacity. This applies to places such as movie theaters, museums, restaurants, and any other venue that promotes crowding.

Establishments are required to demand proof of vaccination from their customers. Showing the “Vacu ID” digital identification or the vaccination card issued by the CDC is allowed.

On the other hand, the use of masks is required in closed spaces and outdoor activities with 50 or more people. It is also recommended in tourist or urban areas with crowds. The requirement does not apply to beaches or resorts.

What you can do in Puerto Rico

There are countless activities available for travelers and residents. From visiting museums, enjoying the sun on the beach, or even planning a tour of different parts of the island, Discover Puerto Rico offers a guide that suits everyone with all the Puerto Rican wonders for you. Are you up for it?

PUBLICIDAD

Traveler data

More than 5.7 million travelers have arrived on the island since March 17, 2020, according to the Airport and Port Epidemiological Surveillance System updated November 10. Among the more than 4.4 million travelers monitored, just over 6,500 positive cases have been identified to date.

The Puerto Rico National Guard continues to administer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine to travelers who request it at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU). Molecular testing also continues at this airport and the Isla Grande (SIG), Rafael Hernández (BQN), and Mercedita (PSE) airports.

Travelers coming from the United States who present their Vacu ID will not have to fill out the travel declaration upon arrival in Puerto Rico. This decision is effective October 29.

Useful links

Department of Health

Discover Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Tourism Company

Vacu ID / Cesco Digital