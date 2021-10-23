The impasse between the Fiscal Oversight Board and the Legislature over the enabling bill for the debt restructuring process places Puerto Rico in a state of fiscal and economic uncertainty just when it becomes necessary to consolidate reconstruction efforts following the impact of Hurricane María in 2017, interviewees agree.

According to economists Juan Lara and Daniel Santamaría Ots, amid the confusion generated by the process, the impasse surrounding House Bill 1003 is still a salvageable situation, although they disagree on what Puerto Rico could achieve if the current Plan of Adjustment (POA) cannot be confirmed.

Meanwhile, for lawyers John Mudd, Javier Vilariño, and Rolando Emmanuelli, the urgent status conference ordered by Judge Laura Taylor Swain to the several parties involved in the Puerto Rico bankruptcy process shows that the controversy could be decisive and, therefore, it is necessary to weigh the events so as not to derail the restructuring process that has already marked four years since the government invoked PROMESA Title III.

Urgent Conference

Yesterday, Swain called Board members and its executive director, Natalie Jaresko; Governor Pedro Pierluisi, as well as the presidents of the Senate and House, José Luis Dalmau and Rafael “Tatito” Hernández to an urgent conference meeting. This was after the Senate failed to act on House Bill 1003.

Swain called the meeting for next Monday, October 25, just when the fiscal entity must present its arguments supporting the POA.

The judge also requested the participation of the Unsecured Creditors Committee (UCC), the Official Retirees Committee (COR), and the different bondholder groups that have agreed with the Board.

By press time, the UCC, COR, QTCB Noteholder Group, the Legitimate Debt Coalition, the General Obligation Bondholders Ad Hoc Group (Ad Hoc-GO), and municipal insurer Ambac Assurance had confirmed Swain that they would appear at the meeting.

Swain called the urgent conference to bring the parties together while the Board hasn´t even filed its motion to postpone the POA confirmation process. This was the remedy the Board decided when Bill 1003 was not approved.

“It appears from reports in the press that the Puerto Rico Legislative Assembly has not approved the legislation contemplated by the Seventh Amended Title 111 Joint Plan of Adjustment of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, et al. (the “Plan of Adjustment”), the confirmation hearing on which is scheduled to commence on November 8, 2021,” reads the order signed by Swain also Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

“The reported “shelving’' of House Bill 1003 by the Senate and the recess of the House until October 26, 2021, appears to make it unlikely that the deadline announced yesterday by the Financial Management and Oversight Board (the “Oversight Board”) will be met,” added the judge is referring to the deadline granted by the fiscal entity.

Possible Scenarios

Swain scheduled the urgent status conference for next Monday at 9:00 a.m. to, as the judge anticipates, “explain the status of the proposed Plan of Adjustment and any alternative measures in light of the absence of the contemplated legislation”.

According to sources, the impasse between the Board and the Legislature could result in a round of mediation between the fiscal entity and the lawmakers. That was the mechanism that Judge Swain used since the beginning of the Title III process and that led to restructuring the debt of the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corporation (Cofina) and to put the POA on the table.

Meanwhile, also according to sources, the Board continues to explore some remedies that could allow for the implementation of the POA in the case that the Legislature refuses to approve the restructuring.

They are focusing on possible “protections” that earlier this month, the Board indicated to Swain might be necessary. This, in the face of government moves, to continue to “undermine” the POA such as not passing Bill 1003.

Specifically, sources indicated, the Board is exploring the possibility of using some financial mechanism that, with the court’s authorization, could be used to pay bondholders without issuing new bonds. This is an instrument that would not be easily marketable as is the case of the bonds, but sources say, would allow the exchange of the current bonds for this instrument, which could be of a fiduciary type.

Until yesterday, the impasse between the Board and the Legislature has slightly dropped the price of Puerto Rico bonds. In the past two weeks, the price of these instruments has moved from about 92 cents on the dollar to about 90 cents on the dollar, according to transactions reflected in Bloomberg.

No agreement is perfect

For Aurelio Alemán, CEO at First Bancorp, “the process of restructuring Puerto Rico’s debt has taken too long to resolve and has cost the island, its businesses, and residents a lot in terms of progress”.

“There is no perfect solution to this type of challenge and the solution that is on the table is balanced and has taken a lot of effort to reach,” added the FirstBank executive.

According to Alemán, “the consensus in the Executive and Legislative branches” is necessary to give the government the necessary fiscal flexibility and continue supporting the island’s economic development.

“For the first time in the last 15 years, we have all the key pieces in place to achieve economic growth on the island. This conclusion is the only one missing to achieve it,” Alemán said.

Confusion and inability to act

“The impression I had after last weekend’s meeting was basically that (the Board and the Legislature) had reached an agreement, that what was missing was to adjust the details,” Lara said.

“That now they tell us that they have not reached an agreement and we have ended up in an impasse, that surely creates confusion for anyone who is looking at Puerto Rico from the outside,” added the economics professor at the University of Puerto Rico at Rio Piedras.

For Lara, the judge’s call denotes that the impasse constitutes a “serious” situation and that without agreements “it will not do Puerto Rico any good, nor will it create confidence in the economic activity”.

Lara indicated that the POA on the table “is not perfect” and does not meet many of the expectations that were included in the restructuring process. Among these, that the cuts achieved were more equitable among the different groups of creditors and that the agreement included a debt sustainability study.

But the question Lara doesn’t have an answer to is how many more benefits Puerto Rico can get if the Board takes the POA off the table as it has proposed.

“I’m not sure that’s feasible after five years in this bankruptcy process,” Lara said.

Five years in default

Five years ago, when President Barack Obama signed PROMESA into law, time seemed to stop. Thanks to the automatic stay of litigation provided in the federal law, Puerto Rico has not paid its bondholders, but it has also not fulfilled other overdue obligations -over $1.5 billion according to the POA- with thousands of creditors, individuals with lawsuits against the state, suppliers or government contractors.

Of all these obligations, the only one that the Board tried to honor uninterruptedly, through the so-called PayGo system, was pensions.

According to Board data and from the summer of 2016 until last July, Puerto Rico has not paid its bondholders over $10 billion in principal and interest.

In contrast, during the same period, until last August, according to the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA), Puerto Rico has accumulated some $25.413 billion in cash in its bank accounts.

Government-wide, the Board estimates that the government has about $30 billion in cash, but not all those funds would be part of the POA. Only about $10 billion is part of the proposed restructuring. The difference responds to liquidity in public corporations or federal funds.

Pressure on the Legislature

According to Santamaría Ots, an economist and expert on public debt issues at Espacios Abiertos, in financial restructuring issues, it is usual that negotiations escalate.

And in Puerto Rico´s institutional framework for restructuring is different from that of sovereign debts.

In countries such as Argentina and Greece, Santamaría Ots explained, negotiations with creditors take place first, and then agreements are formalized.

But in Puerto Rico, PROMESA provides for the Legislature to be part of the process at the beginning and, in turn, establishes that the POA, as well as the budget, must take place under a certified fiscal plan where the Board has the final word.

For Espacios Abiertos, the Board skipped the interaction established in PROMESA and now, confusion and the Legislature’s attempt to obtain guarantees and protections for vulnerable sectors have impacted the situation

In short, if the Legislature is interested in ensuring protections for pensioners, the UPR, or the municipalities, elected officials should have tried to amend the fiscal plan, get the amendments to the POA and then legislate, explained Santamaría Ots.

For Santamaría, what happened does not imply that Title III will be dismissed and could give way to better conditions for Puerto Rico to comply with its obligations.

“The Legislative Assembly must be allowed to do its work,” said Santamaría Ots, adding that with the new ultimatums given to lawmakers, the Board is demonstrating its style: imposing its decision.

Meanwhile, Mudd, an expert in bankruptcy issues, was surprised that Judge Swain issued her order before the deadline given by the Board.

“(The judge) is concerned. They’re going to have to explain to her what the problem is. I assume she’ll warn about what might happen,” Mudd said, noting that “it’s very unusual” for a judge to act motu proprio when they normally wait for a request from the parties.

“Nobody is more interested in seeing the case than the judge”, due to the tight schedule she has, agreed Vilariño, also an expert in bankruptcy cases.

Meanwhile, Emmanuelli - who has represented union groups in PROMESA lawsuits - said that beyond learning about the controversy and trying to make decisions on the schedule, Judge Swain’s hands are tied.

In her decision on the Dignified Retirement Act, the judge acknowledged that the Plan of Adjustment requires the Legislature’s approval.

“She has a schedule and resources allocated. She must be concerned about whether it will possible to meet or if she has to postpone it to March or April,” Emmanuelli said.

José A. Delgado Robles contributed to this story.