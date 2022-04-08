💬See comments
The causes of Wednesday night’s massive outage remained a mystery Thursday afternoon, while two-thirds of the island was still in the dark and LUMA Energy anticipated that the investigation of the incident will take a long time.
- ⎙
Friday, April 8, 2022 - 3:23 a.m.
The causes of Wednesday night’s massive outage remained a mystery Thursday afternoon, while two-thirds of the island was still in the dark and LUMA Energy anticipated that the investigation of the incident will take a long time.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: