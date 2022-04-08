Asked specifically about the causes of the outage, Acevedo argued that, a little more than 20 hours after it happened, he had not talked with LUMA engineers at the Costa Sur power plant in Guayanilla, where the incident started.
The causes of Wednesday night’s massive outage remained a mystery Thursday afternoon, while two-thirds of the island was still in the dark and LUMA Energy anticipated that the investigation of the incident will take a long time.

