Washington, D.C. – Puerto Rico House Speaker Rafael “Tatito,” Hernández Montañez asked Congressman Raúl Grijalva to resume efforts to amend PROMESA law, seeking to reduce the powers of the Fiscal Oversight Board and that the entity stops operating six months after having restructured the debt of a government agency.

“Once the debt of a government entity is restructured, the job of the Board has been accomplished. Market forces should be allowed to dictate thereafter how an entity handles its affairs,” Hernández Montañez said in a letter sent yesterday to Grijalva, chairman of the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee.

Hernández Montañez said that amendments to PROMESA should guarantee that the Legislature participates in the drafting and approval of the elected government of Puerto Rico’s fiscal plans, any amendments to the budget and that Legislative Assembly presidents can interact with the Board, as the governor does now when the fiscal entity wants to invalidate a law.

Besides, the Puerto Rico House Speaker questioned the cuts and austerity measures imposed by the Board and asked to specify that the Board should not have jurisdiction over the municipalities and the Legislature.

He also asked to clarify that restrictions included in PROMESA, so that the Board cannot interfere in a referendum on Puerto Rico’s political future, does not allow the Executive Branch to have unrestricted expenses to promote an option on the island’s status, referring to the last election of delegates to lobby for statehood and their salaries and expenses.

As chairman of the Natural Resources Committee, Grijalva controls the debate on PROMESA. Last Congress, Grijalva promoted legislation aimed at amending that statute.

Under PROMESA, the Board will operate until the island achieves four consecutive balanced budgets - which means paying debt service - and the island’s government can return to the financial markets with reasonable medium- and long-term interest rates. The earliest the Board would leave the island is June 2025.