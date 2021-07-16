Washington, D.C. - The House Health subcommittee approved Thursday the bill proposing to allocate about $3 billion annually in Medicaid funding to Puerto Rico for the next five years, with warnings including controls to fight corruption cases such as the one in the summer of 2019.

The legislation maintains the same Federal Medical Assistance Percentages (FMAP) levels of the past two years and seeks to avert the October 1 fiscal cliff in the island’s health care system, which could leave about 600,000 people without access to the Puerto Rico government’s Vital health plan.

The measure is the product of a bipartisan agreement of the House Energy and Commerce Committee leadership. This body plans to bring the measure to a vote next Wednesday, hoping to integrate it, next September, into a continuing budget resolution while defining the final budget proposal for the federal fiscal year 2022.

The measure does not grant parity - as the island officials were advocating for and President Biden supported-, instead, it would guarantee that Puerto Rico receives at least $2.809 billion next federal fiscal year 2022, and $2.719 billion during fiscal years 2023 through 2026.

Puerto Rico could have access to another $200 million annually as long as the island ensures that 70 percent of the funds go to health care providers. The island will also have access to a 6 percent increase in funds while the coronavirus emergency lasts.

Under the measure, federal Medical Assistance Percentages (FMAP) levels remain at 76 percent, until 2026.

Without a new appropriation before October 1, Puerto Rico’s health care system would have returned to the permanent law, which imposes a cap in federal Medicaid funding at 55 percent and annual funding to about $392.5 million.

The Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone (N.J.) and Health Subcommittee Chairwoman Ana Eshoo (Calif.), both Democrats, indicated that they are committed to seeking a “permanent funding solution” for future Medicaid funding in Puerto Rico and the other territories.

“This would be the longest extension of increased Medicaid funding for the U.S. territories other than the extension we were able to provide in the Affordable Care Act . While I remain committed to a permanent funding solution for all of the territories, I believe this is a very strong bill worthy of bipartisan support,” said Pallone, who had already supported the idea of granting parity to Puerto Rico.

Congresswoman Eshoo, meanwhile, said that “for too long,” the territories have been treated differently from the states. Eshoo added that the territories should be treated like the states, however, she noted that “this long-term agreement” will provide them with the certainty they need.

The Health Subcommittee Republican minority leader, Gus Bilirakis (Florida), said that the measure includes anti-corruption initiatives, such as the mandate to appoint - no later than six months after the legislation is approved - a contract specialist to avoid a case like the one in 2019, when federal authorities indicted the former executive director of the Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA), Ángela Ávila, on charges related to irregularities in the contract awarding process.

Bilirakis argued that the requirement to appoint a contract specialist within PRHIA seeks to ensure “a competitive process” in the awarding of contracts.

Under the measure, the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health must submit a report, within 24 months, on the Medicaid contracting process in Puerto Rico. It also requires the island’s government to submit no later than October 1, 2022, a report to congressional committees with jurisdiction over Medicaid regarding the integrity of that program.