30 de julio de 2024
Rain and heat will serve as a prelude to the arrival of a tropical wave in Puerto Rico

The disturbance is predicted to bring increased rain and thunderstorm activity around the island on Wednesday and Thursday

July 30, 2024 - 4:54 PM

Richard I. Colón Badillo
By Richard I. Colón Badillo
Periodista de Breaking News

The passage of a tropical wave near the island could increase rain and thunderstorm activity on Wednesday and Thursday, although the phenomenon would not become a tropical system when it affects Puerto Rico.

According to National Weather Service (SNM) meteorologist David Sánchez, this disturbance could leave “rainy weather and there could be more generalized flooding for the entire island”.

The National Hurricane Center increased the potential for the development of the wave for the next seven days to 60%, but Sánchez stressed that at the time it passes over the island it would still only be a wave.

“Currently, it still has a 0% (chance of strengthening) for the next two days,” he reiterated.

In daily weather conditions, rain activity similar to Monday’s is expected for this Tuesday, although with less quantity.

“We do not expect to have the same flooding problems. However, western Puerto Rico does favor the development of thunderstorms,” the meteorologist explained.

Heat conditions will also continue to affect coastal municipalities.

“We have another heat warning for the low lying areas of the coastal municipalities. By Wednesday or Thursday, there should be an improvement due to the tropical wave,” said Sánchez.

Finally, according to the expert, a deterioration in maritime conditions is expected and a swell of up to seven feet high in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Breaking NewsPuerto Rico
Richard I. Colón Badillo
Periodista con especial énfasis en temas de Noticias y policiacas. Ha laborado para Noticel, El Vocero y, ahora, El Nuevo Día. Como parte de la cobertura de eventos noticiosos del diario,...
