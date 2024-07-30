Rain and heat will serve as a prelude to the arrival of a tropical wave in Puerto Rico

The passage of a tropical wave near the island could increase rain and thunderstorm activity on Wednesday and Thursday, although the phenomenon would not become a tropical system when it affects Puerto Rico.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

According to National Weather Service (SNM) meteorologist David Sánchez, this disturbance could leave “rainy weather and there could be more generalized flooding for the entire island”.

The National Hurricane Center increased the potential for the development of the wave for the next seven days to 60%, but Sánchez stressed that at the time it passes over the island it would still only be a wave.

“Currently, it still has a 0% (chance of strengthening) for the next two days,” he reiterated.

In daily weather conditions, rain activity similar to Monday’s is expected for this Tuesday, although with less quantity.

“We do not expect to have the same flooding problems. However, western Puerto Rico does favor the development of thunderstorms,” the meteorologist explained.

Heat conditions will also continue to affect coastal municipalities.

“We have another heat warning for the low lying areas of the coastal municipalities. By Wednesday or Thursday, there should be an improvement due to the tropical wave,” said Sánchez.

Finally, according to the expert, a deterioration in maritime conditions is expected and a swell of up to seven feet high in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

---