29 de julio de 2024
89°nubes dispersas
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Tropical wave approaching Puerto Rico has little chance of strengthening in the next two days

The disturbance is expected to bring rain to the area starting on Wednesday

July 29, 2024 - 11:16 AM

Although the tropical wave maintains a 50% development potential for the next seven days, for the next 48 hours, when it would approach Puerto Rico, it has no development potential. (NHC/NOAA)
Richard I. Colón Badillo
By Richard I. Colón Badillo
Periodista de Breaking Newsrichard.colon@gfrmedia.com

A tropical wave in the central Atlantic Ocean will increase rain and thunderstorm activity for the island starting Wednesday, although it is not expected to affect the island as a cyclonic system.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that this disturbance maintains a 50% probability of development in the next seven days, but 0% for the next 48 hours, when it is expected to pass near Puerto Rico.

In an interview with El Nuevo Día, meteorologist David Sánchez from the National Meteorological Service (SNM) informed, “there is no trajectory because the waves move erratically but between Wednesday and Thursday there should be a general increase in rain and thunderstorm activity for the entire region. Winds may increase a little, but at the moment it is not expected to be a tropical system when it is passing through here.”

The National Hurricane Center emphasized that the graph presented is not a representation of its trajectory, but of an area where this system could develop.
The National Hurricane Center emphasized that the graph presented is not a representation of its trajectory, but of an area where this system could develop. (NHC/NOAA)

By Monday, rain and humidity are expected to increase in Puerto Rico.

“It is expected to be a rainy afternoon in general, mostly for sectors in the interior and west of the island,” said Sánchez, who added that this could cause flood warnings, especially for those regions.

“There is no longer dust from the Sahara, but due to the increase in humidity, as long as the trough arrives in the afternoon, it should feel hot,” the meteorologist said.

According to Sánchez, the heat indexes could rise between 105 to 110 degrees (Fahrenheit) especially in the low coastal areas.

Although at the moment the coastal and sea conditions are relatively stable, it is expected that with the passage of the tropical wave on Wednesday these conditions will deteriorate and by that date a warning could be issued for operators of small boats.

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Richard I. Colón Badillo
Periodista con especial énfasis en temas de Noticias y policiacas. Ha laborado para Noticel, El Vocero y, ahora, El Nuevo Día. Como parte de la cobertura de eventos noticiosos del diario,...
