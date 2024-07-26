Five entities will convert the former José R. González campus, in the Cagüitas neighborhood, into their operations center, after establishing an alliance with the municipal administration
The structure has no windows or doors and all the electrical wiring has been removed. It is surrounded by weeds and garbage, but these days work has begun to convert the former José R. González School in Aguas Buenas into a space from which five non-profit organizations will provide services to the surrounding communities.
