Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
26 de julio de 2024
89°bruma
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Community organizations join forces to transform an abandoned school in Aguas Buenas

Five entities will convert the former José R. González campus, in the Cagüitas neighborhood, into their operations center, after establishing an alliance with the municipal administration

July 26, 2024 - 11:23 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The Center for the Reconstruction of Habitat and four other non-profit organizations began the rescue and cleanup campaign of the José R. González School in Cagüitas, Aguas Buenas. (Suministrada)
Keila López Alicea
By Keila López Alicea
Periodista de Noticiaskeila.lopez@gfrmedia.com

The structure has no windows or doors and all the electrical wiring has been removed. It is surrounded by weeds and garbage, but these days work has begun to convert the former José R. González School in Aguas Buenas into a space from which five non-profit organizations will provide services to the surrounding communities.

Tags
Aguas BuenasPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Keila López Alicea
Keila López AliceaArrow Icon
Empleada de El Nuevo Día desde el 2006, Keila López Alicea comenzó como investigadora de la Junta Editorial, rol en el cual obtenía y corroboraba los datos que necesitaban los integrantes...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 26 de julio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: