Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Ramón Luis Rivera Cruz will preside over the transition work for the incoming government in Puerto Rico
Governor-elect Jenniffer González will make the appointments of her transition team this Monday, while Secretary of State Omar Marrero assures that the Pierluisi administration is ready to begin work
November 11, 2024 - 12:44 PM
Updated on November 11, 2024 - 12:45 PM