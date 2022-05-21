Relatives of a 23 year-old Haitian woman who perished at sea.
Relatives of a 23 year-old Haitian woman who perished at sea. (Vanessa Serra Díaz)

A young Business Administration student in Haiti, full of dreams and goals, was one of the victims of the tragic shipwreck last week, which claimed the lives of at least 11 Haitians while 38 others were rescued.

💬See comments