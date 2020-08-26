Washington D.C. – Remarks by Kimberly Guilfoyle -girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son- that she considers her deceased mother, born in Aguadilla, as an immigrant, showed a reality that many Puerto Ricans in the United States may feel.

"We may be U.S. citizens, but our social and even political interaction in the United States is very similar to that of immigrants," said Professor Carlos Carlos Vargas-Ramos, director of public policy at the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College in New York.

Anthropologist Yarimar Bonilla, however, noted that what President Trump’s campaign wanted to project with Guilfoyle’s message on the opening night of the Republican presidential convention hides the fact that “we are colonial subjects”.

“Americans who watched that know that Puerto Ricans have an asterisk next to them, that they are not full U.S. citizens, but referring to them as immigrants is also a way to avoid talking about the colony. It allows them to see (Puerto Ricans in the U.S.) as subjects who are looking for the American dream when the truth is that we were annexed and many of those who go to the United States do so as a form of exile,” added Bonilla.

PUBLICIDAD

Guilfoyle - a former California prosecutor and Fox News host - delivered a euphoric message at the Republican presidential convention not only joining Trump's rhetoric about his Democratic opponent Joe Biden´s -and his vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris- "radical leftist" agenda, but she stated that as the daughter of a Puerto Rican mother from Aguadilla and an Irish man, she is a "first-generation (American) citizen.

"As a first-generation American, I know how dangerous their (Democrats) socialist agenda is. My mother, Mercedes, was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. My father, also an immigrant, came to this nation in pursuit of the American dream. Now, I consider it my duty to fight to protect that dream," Guilfoyle said.

Professor Vargas Ramos warned that Guilfoyle cannot be considered a first-generation American citizen because her mother is a native of Puerto Rico. If her mother was the first U.S. citizen in her family - which is not clear - she would be a second-generation U.S. citizen.

Vargas Ramos thinks that the message that President Trump's campaign wanted to project the first night of the Republican presidential convention is that an immigrant woman, of Latino and Puerto Rican origin, in particular, is accepted in the President´s family.

Guilfoyle´s remarks were also offensive to Puerto Ricans in the United States.

“The woman the GOP picked as their ‘proud’ Latina to tout ‘immigrant experience’ didn’t seem to know that Puerto Rico is already part of the United States,” Puerto Rican Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. “It’s quite a message because it reflects their belief that Latinos aren’t real citizens, even when we are Native descendants,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

PUBLICIDAD

CNN´s Ana Navarro, of Nicaraguan origin, recommended Guilfoyle to drink more "decaff" and she tweeted a photo with a crystal ball with the word "vote" and wrote that Puerto Ricans "are not immigrants. "Puerto Ricans are Americans," she said.

Guilfoyle's remarks came days after Miles Taylor, who was chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed Elaine Duke´s -former DHS head- that Trump wanted to swamp Puerto Rico for Greenland.

When former President George W. Bush, also a Republican, decided to withdraw the Navy from the island of Vieques in 2001, he referred to Puerto Ricans as “our friends and neighbors”.

Recently, another former president, Barack Obama, spoke in the opposite direction, proposing at the funeral of civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis to ensure equal representation in the federal government for U.S. citizens in Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico as part of electoral reforms.

"Puerto Ricans in the U.S. are not immigrants, because of our political composition that questions whether or not we are a country, but we are immigrants in other ways. We suffer the experience and consequences of the distance from our homeland and culture. I consider myself an immigrant here because this country is strange and foreign to me, like other foreign countries, and my experience, although different from that of other immigrants, continues to be that of a human being who has migrated," said on Twitter Professor Diana Grullón García, who lives in Illinois.

“The feeling of Puerto Ricans in the United States as ‘immigrants with U.S. citizenship’ is not an isolated fact,” said Professor Vargas Ramos.

PUBLICIDAD

"We are not like a person who comes from Montana to settle in Connecticut. Puerto Ricans come to the United States with an essentially Latin American culture, mainly Spanish-speaking, and with cultural characteristics that mark us and distinguish us from the U.S. population," he added.

On many occasions, states government officials and even companies have had to be warned - when claiming services - that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, that those born there are U.S. citizens, even though the island belongs to, but is not part of, the United States.