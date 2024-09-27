In its presentation to members of Congress, LUMA Energy and the Executive favored the softening of statutes, mainly in view of the clearing of vegetation
In its presentation to members of Congress, LUMA Energy and the Executive favored the softening of statutes, mainly in view of the clearing of vegetation
Washington D.C - With the approval of the Republicans on the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs, those responsible for managing and rebuilding Puerto Rico’s electrical system asked Congress on Thursday for changes in federal environmental regulations in order to speed up the clearing of vegetation, a process that could take LUMA Energy about three years.
