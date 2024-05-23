We are part of The Trust Project
Rick Scott aspires to be the next Republican leader of the U.S. Senate.
The Florida lawmaker would face John Thune and John Cornyn, after the November elections
May 23, 2024 - 11:01 AM
Washington D.C. - Rick Scott, who was elected by Florida and is up for reelection in November, announced Wednesday his intention to seek to lead the U.S. Senate Republican caucus, a race in which he would face fellow Republicans John Thune (South Dakota) and John Cornyn (Texas).
