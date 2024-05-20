We are part of The Trust Project
The Puerto Rican battle for mayor of Kissimmee, a key city for the diaspora
Four of the five contenders for city council in this central Florida location are Puerto Rican
May 20, 2024 - 12:34 PM
Kissimmee, Florida - Four Puerto Ricans are among the contenders for mayor of Kissimmee, in the epicenter of Puerto Rican emigration to Florida, in a race that will be decided starting in August and that has been heating up since it began.
