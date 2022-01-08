Washington - Democratic Representative Ritchie Torres complained that the “tyranny” of Senator Joe Manchin is still blocking President Joe Biden’s social agenda bill, which includes extending the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program to Puerto Rico.

Torres believes that due to the filibuster rule, Manchin, West Virginia, and the most conservative in the U.S. Senate Democratic caucus, reserves to himself the power to end Biden’s presidency.

“One man representing a state that is a quarter the size of New York City has the power to derail the agenda of a democratically elected President and democratically elected House and Senate majorities. Therein lies the problem with our system,” Torres said in an interview with El Nuevo Día.

Torres said Manchin is “unpredictable” and takes advantage of the filibuster rule that “concentrates political power in a small subset of states that are much whiter and much more rural, much more conservative than the rest of the country.”

“The rest of us are left behind because of that system, which deprives us of political rights,” Torres added.

Last December, before the Christmas recess, Manchin ruled out voting for a bill similar to President Biden’s social agenda bill that the House passed in November. Manchin - who has not taken a position on the bill’s specific initiatives for Puerto Rico - has questioned the reason for pushing a measure that will cost nearly $1.75 trillion at a time when inflation has reached its highest level in four decades.

He has also opposed initiatives aimed at fighting climate change, believing that steps are already being taken to address that serious problem.

The bill with President Biden’s social agenda is being considered as a budget reconciliation bill, which bypasses the filibuster rule that requires at least 60 votes to bring a bill to a final vote.

But, in a 50-50 Senate- where U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tie-breaking vote- and at a time when all Republicans reject legislation with Biden’s social agenda, Senate Democrats need unanimity to pass that bill.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) said he will push for a floor vote on President Biden’s social agenda, which is expected to be a reduced version of the House legislation, later this month.

The House-passed bill would extend the SSI program to Puerto Rico and three other territories, raise Medicaid appropriations to $3.6 billion with a permanent Federal Medical Assistance Percentages (FMAP) of at least 76 percent, and employment credits to U.S. corporations that have been operating in the U.S. territories for three years.

The main proposals included in the House legislation seek to, among other things, create a universal Pre-K program, fund child care, public housing funding, climate change, provide hearing services under Medicare, and extend tax credits.

“You can’t fail. The legislation is too big and too important to the future of the country. I am hopeful that we will pass a version that represents an agreement on the Build Better bill. But it’s going to be a long and tortuous process,” said Torres, who began his second year in the House representing the 15th Congressional District in New York’s South Bronx.

Before resuming negotiations on President Biden’s social agenda, Schumer indicated that he will force a vote to try to change the Senate filibuster rule regarding election reforms bill, which would address state initiatives that would limit, among other things, early voting.

To do so, however, he would need the votes of his colleagues Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), who have again this week ruled out changing the filibuster rules only with Democratic votes.