Washington - Roberto LeFranc Fortuño requested $15,906 in reimbursements during his first six months as an elected delegate to lobby for statehood for Puerto Rico. He reported the most reimbursements among the statehood delegates.
Thursday, January 6, 2022 - 7:11 p.m.
