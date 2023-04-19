The Legislative Assembly will consider two bills that seek to change the rules of the game for international banks operating on the island, establishing stricter capital requirements, more costly licenses, and more oversight from the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions (OCIF).

The bills seek to amend the two laws that regulate International Banking Institutions (IBIs) and International Financial Institutions (IFIs).

Specifically, these are amendments to Act 52-1989, known as the “International Banking Center Regulatory Act” and Act 273-2012, which made way for the EFIs and created them, and the proposed changes will apply to both new and established entities.

The legislation on the table comes about a year after the U.S. Treasury Department identified EBIs and EFIs, as well as Puerto Rico’s credit unions, as a vulnerability to the U.S. financial system because their operational and oversight flexibility could open the door to money laundering activities.

PUBLICIDAD

The magnitude of the oversight move became evident yesterday when Governor Pedro Pierluisi, along with OCIF Commissioner Natalia Zequeira Díaz, made the announcement from La Fortaleza.

“We do not want companies that abandon clients and depositors,” Pierluisi said, noting that Puerto Rico will not be a place for unscrupulous people to tarnish the island’s name through money laundering or similar operations.

Pierluisi went on to say that the bills that would be sent to the Legislature yesterday received input from the Federal Reserve, the FBI, and the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

More capital and more employees

One of the most significant changes, if both measures are approved, will be the minimum capital that EBIs and EFIs will have to contribute before applying for a license or renewing it.

For example, the current law provides that the minimum capital, that is initial capital, ranges from $250,000 to $5 million. The proposed legislation sets this minimum at $10 million.

Zequeira Díaz pointed out that in the case of depository institutions, they will be required to comply with capital at risk or total assets ratios similar to those imposed on commercial banks by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

In addition, the bond that these entities must maintain would increase from the current $300,000 to $2.5 million.

In turn, if the bills are approved, these institutions will have to increase their number of employees from the current four to eight.

The entities will also be required to appoint independent members to their boards of directors.

PUBLICIDAD

Pierluisi and Zequeira Díaz explained that the new operational criteria will also apply to EBIs and EFIs already established on the island, and there will be a transition period.

The institutions will have six months to comply with the governance provisions.

Zequeira Díaz said that for capital and increase in bonding, which is substantial, they will have five years to increase their capital and bonding. “That is part of the due process”.

“These institutions will have to submit a capitalization plan on how they will gradually increase their capital to reach $10 million,” she added.

No negative impact expected

The commissioner denied that the proposed changes would discourage these institutions to settle on the island.

“When they (EBIs) were created in 1998, $250,000 (capital) was enough. Today, $250,000 is the salary of the president of one of these banks. How can a deposit-taking financial institution operate with capital equal to the salary of its president?” asked Zequeira Díaz. “We understand that $10 million is a number that can be attractive for some institutions and a deterrent for others.”

According to the official, right now,15 percent of the 74 EBIs and EFIs operating in Puerto Rico would already meet the $10 million capital requirement. Other entities, which would make up half of that universe, are already in discussions to comply with the upcoming regulations.

In response to questions from the press, Zequeira Díaz explained that the bills do not redefine what an EFI is, whose vague definition in Act 273 has earned Puerto Rico much criticism.

PUBLICIDAD

Zequeira Díaz said that the definition of an EFI “has not been refined,” but indicated that “more controls have been requested for their activities.”

“The biggest deterrent for them to stop operating as shell banks is the cost of the renewal, which is $5,000 and they pay that every year and keep the license without using it. We are proposing $100,000 a year and that comes with a different kind of responsibility and we want to make sure that the institutions that have an active license are operating,” the official said.

Puerto Rico has 47 active EFIs and 27 active EBIs. These entities operate on the island, but can only offer services to customers abroad. Of the 74 institutions, 41 are depository institutions and 33 are non-depository institutions, according to the OCIF.

Depending on the type of license, EBIs or EFIs may receive deposits, grant loans, issue letters of credit, or issue credit cards.

Another EFI in insolvency

As the OCIF seeks to tighten its control on these institutions.

The latest case became public yesterday when Zequeira Díaz announced a cease and desist order against Standard International Bank, LLC for being undercapitalized.

According to the procedure, these bills must be approved by the House and the Senate before they can be signed into law.

Efforts to eliminate the tax haven label

If approved, the legislation would be the most important reform that the international financial intermediation segment would see since Puerto Rico bet on becoming an international financial center three decades ago.

In this sense, the governor said he “hopes” the bills are approved and insisted that he intends to create a “safe” jurisdiction.

PUBLICIDAD

“We want to attract investment to Puerto Rico, we want it to continue to contribute to economic development, but we want the jurisdiction to be seen as a safe, stable, compliant jurisdiction that does not promote or encourage money laundering and that complies with federal requirements,” the governor said.

“Puerto Rico’s image is very important to our economic development. We do not want the image of a haven for money laundering.”

He added that implementing these changes would prevent the island from having the reputation of a “tax haven.”

Zequeira Díaz assured that “the industry is very receptive because many institutions do not want their reputation tarnished.”

Joanisabel González collaborated with this story.