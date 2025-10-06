Opinión
6 de octubre de 2025
88°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Sea conditions remain dangerous north of Puerto Rico and thunderstorms expected in the southwest

National Weather Service expects increased rainfall activity midweek due to the approach of a tropical wave.

October 6, 2025 - 11:19 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The National Weather Service is maintaining a warning for small boat operators and a high risk of ocean currents (GFR Media).
The National Weather Service reported that a high risk warning for ocean currents remains in effect, and breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet are expected.
Alex Figueroa Cancel
By Alex Figueroa Cancel
Periodista de Breaking Newsalex.figueroa@gfrmedia.com

While the sea remains dangerous for swimmers on the north coast of Puerto Rico, the southwest of the island could experience thunderstorms with showers in multiple sectors on Monday afternoon.

This was reported by meteorologist Ian Colón, of the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan.

“We have the proximity of a tropical wave. An increase in rain is possible, at least in the southern and southwestern sectors of Puerto Rico, because we have winds from the northeast,” said Colón.

“Thunderstorms are going to continue to be threats, like yesterday and Saturday,” he added. “We will see it in the southwestern fringe, especially in the mountainous area, such as in Adjuntas, Maricao, San German, Sabana Grande, and northern Yauco.”

In the meantime, regarding sea conditions, Colón noted that “the threat persists for the north of Puerto Rico and Culebra.”

“Breaking waves between 7 to 10 feet are expected in some sectors,” he commented.

He also warned that “we have a high risk of sea currents for these beaches and Vieques.

He also said there is a warning for small craft operators for Atlantic Ocean waters, including the La Mona and Anegada passages.

“Tomorrow, sea conditions improve, but the weather deteriorates due to the arrival of the wave more directly,” he said.

