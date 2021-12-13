Washington - The Democratic majority on the U.S. Senate Finance Committee maintained, in the bill they seek to bring to a vote, the main initiatives for Puerto Rico proposed in President Joe Biden’s social agenda, including the extension of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) to island residents.

The language of the legislation introduced by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (Oregon) also includes increased Medicaid appropriations for Puerto Rico, which have been part of the House-passed bill, and employment credits for U.S. corporations in the territories.

“The Finance Committee has made targeted improvements to the Build Back Bill and is ready to move forward in this process,” said Wyden, who was already on record in favor of initiatives for Puerto Rico and released Saturday night the language of the Budget Reconciliation Bill with Biden’s social initiatives under his committee.

Regarding Medicaid, the legislation includes technical changes, but not in the proposal to increase that federal program’s appropriations for Puerto Rico to $3.6 billion annually, an increase of about $600 million. If the measure is approved this fiscal year, the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) will increase to 76 percent -from the current 55 percent- and to 83 percent starting in federal fiscal year 2023, which begins next October.

PUBLICIDAD

Medicaid funds largely finance Puerto Rico’s government health plan, which benefits about 1.4 million people.

Like the House bill, the legislation proposes to extend SSI to Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands beginning in 2024.

SSI -which is already in effect in the states, Washington, D.C., and the Northern Mariana Islands- benefits seniors and disabled individuals with limited income. Its implementation in Puerto Rico -an issue that is on the table at the U.S. Supreme Court- could have a $2.3 billion annual impact.

The legislation recommended by the leadership of the Finance Committee maintained employment credits of up to $10,000 for large U.S. corporations -domestic or foreign, and up to $71,400 for businesses with up to 30 employees and revenues not exceeding $50 million annually. The credit applies to businesses that have been based in the territories for three years.

The Joint Committee on Taxation has estimated that the credit of up to $10,000 for U.S. subsidiaries in Puerto Rico and the territories, if enacted into law, would cost the federal Treasury $309 million in 2022. But it would reach $1.005 billion in 2031.

The measure would extend for one more year the increase in the Child Tax Credit (CTC), which will be fully in force in Puerto Rico starting next year. On federal returns filed in 2022 and 2023, island residents will be able to claim credits of up to $3,600 for each child under six and $3,000 for children between six and 17 years old.

PUBLICIDAD

“Our package is historic. It would create good-paying jobs, lower the cost of raising a family, combat the climate crisis and reduce energy bills, build more affordable housing, and cut health care costs for families and seniors,” Wyden said.

The Democratic senator noted that the legislation is “fully paid for by ensuring profitable mega-corporations and wealthiest Americans pay their fair share.” “While conversations are continuing, the committee is prepared for bipartisan meetings with the Senate parliamentarian next week,” Wyden added.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) has insisted he wants to pass the legislation before Christmas Day, which will require convincing his colleagues Kirstin Sinema (Arizona) and especially Joe Manchin (West Virginia).

President Biden’s social agenda is unanimously opposed by Republicans. Since it will be voted in a 50-50 Senate as a Budget Reconciliation Bill, the measure can pass by a simple majority. In the event of a tie, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the Senate President, could cast the deciding vote.

Using inflation as an argument, Manchin has asked the Democratic leadership to hold up the passage of the legislation, which is still under review by the Senate parliamentarian, that must decide whether the language meets the standards of a budget reconciliation bill.

On Friday, it was revealed that last year’s inflation rate reached 6.8 percent, which may further complicate the possibility that the senator will allow the legislation to be approved before the end of the year.

The bill -its House version totals about $1.85 trillion- proposes to invest in social programs, such as Universal Pre-K, assistance to finance care centers, expand Medicare and allocate hundreds of billions of dollars to measures against climate change and in favor of public housing.

PUBLICIDAD

It is assumed that the House version, ratified on November 19, will be amended and, if passed in the Senate, must return to the full House for consideration.