The agreement between the parties reportedly relates to the recent sale and purchase of the Pakistani-born investor’s stake in the Luxury Collection and United Collection dealerships
October 9, 2024 - 1:21 PM
Federal District Judge Camille Velez Rivé of the U.S. District Court in San Juan dismissed, with prejudice, the first lawsuit filed by investor Fahad Ghaffar against his former partner, John Paulson, in September 2023. The dismissal came after the parties reached a confidential settlement agreement.
